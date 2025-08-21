Two Injured in Fiery SUV-Car Crash in Sicklerville, New Jersey

A fiery crash between an SUV and a car in Sicklerville, New Jersey resulted in multiple injuries, with the car driver reportedly suffering serious wounds.

At least two people were injured in a fiery crash involving an SUV and a car in the Sicklerville section of Gloucester Township, New Jersey . The crash occurred Wednesday, August 20, around 10:30 p.m. along the 600 block of Hickstown Road. Police said a car was traveling westbound on Hickstown when the driver lost control, entered the eastbound lane and crashed into an SUV. The impact caused at least one of the vehicles to catch fire.

A nearby resident bravely used a fire extinguisher to contain the flames until police, firefighters and medics arrived at the scene. The drivers of both vehicles were transported to local hospitals. Authorities reported that the car driver suffered serious injuries. However, they have not yet released any information regarding the condition of either of the drivers. While police have confirmed multiple injuries, they have not disclosed if there were any passengers in either vehicle





