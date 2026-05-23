Two individuals shot near White House; Secret Service incident reported

The U.S. Secret Service confirmed that a person had been shot near 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW, one block from the White House, and a bystander also was shot. Both individuals were in critical condition.

The U.S. Secret Service shot a person near the White House on Saturday and a bystander also was shot. Both individuals were in critical condition .

Journalists at the White House reported hearing shots fired and were asked to seek shelter inside the press briefing room. Forensic evidence was collected at the crime scene, and the Secret Service confirmed that a person had been shot near 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW, one block from the White House. An incident earlier that month involved an attempted assassination of the president





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U.S. Secret Service White House Shooting Bystander Critical Condition Attempted Assassination Plan To Implement Additional Security Measures Secret Service Confirmed That A Person Shot Ne Confirmed By Secret Service Incident Reports

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