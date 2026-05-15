Two-in-One Solution to Fuller-Looking Lashes and Brows: The Augustinus Bader Eyebrow and Lash Enhancing Serum

The Augustinus Bader Eyebrow and Lash Enhancing Serum, a 2-in-1 solution, is a highly praised product that can enhance your lashes and brows. It is clinically proven to increase length and thickness and deliver impressive results within four weeks. Sleek your look up with the serum and keep your eyes and brows looking their best.

Daily Mail journalists select and curate the products that feature on our site. If you make a purchase via links on this page we will earn commission - learn more A 2-in-1 solution for long, lush lashes and full, face-defining brows is giving visible results to users in as little as four weeks.

Created by a biomedical scientist and stem-cell specialist, skincare brand Augustinus Bader is credited with smoothing the complexions of some of the world's biggest stars. And if it's longer lashes or fuller brows you're after, then he can help too, with the highly-praised The Eyebrow and Lash Enhancing Serum.

The Eyebrow and Lash Enhancing Serum, 8ml If you're struggling with sparse eyebrows or lacklustre lashes, then the Augustinus Bader Eyebrow and Lash Enhancing Serum could be the dramatic boost you've been needing. The light, nourishing serum aims to strengthen hair follicles while supporting natural growth for visible results from four weeks. £12





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Eyebrow Serum Lashes Serum Augustinus Bader Patented TFC8® Technology Nourishing Ingredients Clinical Trials Visually Noticeable Difference

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Eyebrow and Lash Enhancing SerumDiscover the secret to fuller-looking lashes and brows - the Augustinus Bader Eyebrow and Lash Enhancing Serum. This 2-in-1 solution effectively lengthens and thickens lashes and improves the appearance of sparse brows within just four weeks. Part of a range of skincare products endorsed by Hollywood's top beauty pros, the serum is said to reduce shedding and boost hair growth, resulting in lush, healthier-looking lashes and brows.

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