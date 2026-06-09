Two Illinois men face felony charges in armed robbery, homicide at Detroit-area home

Prosecutors allege the suspects robbed a home in Warren, Michigan, killing two people in December 2024.

Two Illinois men are facing felony charges in connection with an armed robbery and homicide at a Warren, Michigan , home nearly two years ago. According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, 31-year-old Tyran Pruitte and 36-year-old Jourdan Armstrong, both from Joliet, Illinois , are each charged with two counts of felony murder, one count of armed robbery , one count of assault with intent to murder and one count of felony firearm.

Armstrong was also charged with one count of possession of firearms by a prohibited person. A third suspect, Daeviontae Pruitte, is incarcerated in Illinois. A judge adjourned Daeviontae Pruitte's case while prosecutors work to secure his appearance for hearings in Michigan, according to the prosecutor's office. Prosecutors allege that on Dec. 27, 2024, three suspects robbed a home in Warren, killing 24-year-old Trey Bennett and 36-year-old Andrew McHenry, both from Newark, Ohio.

Prosecutors say Tyran Pruitte and Armstrong were bound over after appearing for a preliminary exam on June 5 in the 37th District Court. They are scheduled to appear on June 22 for an arraignment at Macomb County Circuit Court.

"Today's bind-over is an important step toward justice. The defendants now face two felony murder charges and a host of other serious felony offenses. We will continue to aggressively prosecute this case and seek accountability for the harm that was done. Justice will be enforced, and those responsible will answer for their actions," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said in a statement.





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