Two Ice Climbers Rescued After Avalanche in New Hampshire's White Mountains

A male and female ice climber were rescued after being caught in an avalanche while attempting to scale the Black Dike route in Franconia State Park.

Two climbers were rescued Sunday afternoon after becoming trapped by an avalanche while ice climbing in New Hampshire's White Mountains. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department received a report around 12:15 p.m. of two climbers requiring assistance. They were caught in an avalanche off Cannon Cliffs in Franconia State Park. A male and female climber had planned to ice climb the renowned Black Dike climbing route. They started their hike from the Lafayette Campground parking lot at 8 a.m.

Once they reached the base of their chosen climbing route, the snow beneath them collapsed, triggering an avalanche. The male climber slid approximately 300 feet before coming to a halt, partially buried in the snow. Fortunately, the female climber, who remained uninjured, managed to call 911. While on the line, she located her friend waving downslope and hiked down to assist him out of the snow. Despite the male climber sustaining injuries, they both managed to self-evacuate towards the trail.Members of the volunteer Pemi Search and Rescue Team were transported to the trail via snowmobile by a conservation officer and members of the Cannon Mountain Ski Patrol. Initial contact with the climbers was made by the rescue team around 1:45 p.m. The climbers were identified as Vincent Lapointe, 31, of Montgomery Center, Vermont, and Zephi Friel, 36, of Concord, New Hampshire. They were provided with a ride back to the waiting Littleton Ambulance, arriving at 1:52 p.m. Although Lapointe suffered an undisclosed injury, he declined medical assistance and opted to be driven to the hospital by Friel





