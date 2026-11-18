Wasilla Police are investigating allegations of kidnapping and sexual assault involving two Fairbanks area high school hockey teams during a tournament in the Mat-Su earlier this month.

FAIRBANKS, Alaska - Wasilla Police are investigating allegations of kidnapping and sexual assault involving two Fairbanks area high school hockey teams that occurred during a tournament in Palmer earlier this month.

Amanda Graham, the Public Information Officer for Wasilla Police Department, told Alaska’s News Source that they are looking at charging five individuals.

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“The alleged incidents occurred in Wasilla while the teams were in the Valley for the Stars and Stripes tournament,” Graham said. ”Two Wasilla detectives recently traveled to Fairbanks to conduct interviews as part of the ongoing investigation. ” The Stars and Stripes Hockey Tournament was hosted by Palmer High School on Nov. 5 through Nov. 7.

The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District told Alaska’s News Source that they are investigating an incident involving students from the North Pole High School and Lathrop High School hockey teams.

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“The district has initiated an investigation and is coordinating with law enforcement. As an interim administrative safety measure, all hockey activities involving the two teams have been suspended,” the spokesperson told Alaska’s News Source.

“This temporary pause is not a disciplinary determination and is intended to support student safety and the integrity of the investigation. “The district takes matters involving student safety and well-being seriously and is committed to a thorough and fair investigative process. Because this is an active investigation involving students, the district cannot share additional details at this time in order to protect student privacy and the integrity of the process.

” Due to the fact the people involved are minors, no names have been released at this time. See a spelling or grammar error? Report it to web@ktuu.com