Two Helicopters Collide Midair Over Rio de Janeiro Car Dealership, Causing Fatal Crash and Fire

A midair collision between two helicopters in Rio de Janeiro resulted in a fiery crash into a car dealership parking lot, claiming multiple lives including those of singer Oliver Tree and content creator Gaspi. Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.

On June 14, 2026, a tragic midair collision between two helicopters occurred over Rio de Janeiro, Brazil , resulting in both aircraft crashing into the parking lot of a car dealership.

The incident ignited a fire, particularly intense due to the presence of several electric vehicles parked in the lot. Emergency services, including the Rio de Janeiro Military Fire Department, responded swiftly to extinguish the blaze and secure the scene. The crash site was marked by widespread debris and burned-out vehicles, with witnesses describing a scene of chaos as people nearby comforted each other amidst the devastation.

Investigators from the police and aviation authorities have launched an inquiry to determine the cause of the collision, which remains unclear at this early stage. Preliminary information from authorities indicated that American singer and comedian Oliver Tree was listed among the passengers on one of the helicopters, although the identification of the victims has been complicated by the severity of the crash.

Additionally, Argentine streaming channel Blender confirmed that content creator Gaspar Prim Díaz, known as Gaspi, was also on board. Tributes poured in for both individuals, with Blender expressing deep sorrow on social media. Eyewitness accounts added further detail; Fernandes de Freitas, a tire repair worker, reported seeing one helicopter engulfed in flames immediately after the collision and observed a passenger eject from the second craft before impact.

The incident has cast a pall over the community and drawn international attention, especially given the involvement of public figures. The investigation will focus on flight paths, communication records, and possible mechanical failures to understand how such a catastrophic event could unfold in the skies above a major urban center





KPRC2 / 🏆 80. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Helicopter Collision Rio De Janeiro Car Dealership Crash Oliver Tree Gaspi Aviation Accident Midair Crash Brazil

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mid‑Air Collision of Two Helicopters Over Rio de Janeiro Claims Seven LivesTwo private helicopters collided near Barra da Tijuca on June 14, killing all seven occupants. Authorities cite possible pilot error, communication failure, and weather as contributing factors while launching a full investigation.

Read more »

Helicopters collide over Rio de Janeiro, killing 6Police said that American singer and comedian Oliver Tree was on the list of passengers handed to aviation authorities, but have not been able to identify the bodies of those killed in the crash.

Read more »

Two Helicopters Collide Midair Over Rio de Janeiro, Crashing Into Car DealershipA midair collision between two helicopters in Rio de Janeiro resulted in a fiery crash at a car dealership parking lot, with multiple fatalities including American performer Oliver Tree and Argentine content creator Gaspi. The incident has prompted an investigation into the cause of the crash.

Read more »

Two Helicopters Collide Midair in Rio de Janeiro, Multiple Fatalities ReportedA midair collision between two helicopters over Rio de Janeiro resulted in multiple deaths and a fire in a car dealership parking lot. Among the passengers was American singer Oliver Tree, though identification of victims is ongoing.

Read more »