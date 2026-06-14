Two Helicopters Collide Midair Over Rio de Janeiro, Crashing Into Car Dealership

A midair collision between two helicopters in Rio de Janeiro resulted in a fiery crash at a car dealership parking lot, with multiple fatalities including American performer Oliver Tree and Argentine content creator Gaspi. The incident has prompted an investigation into the cause of the crash.

On Sunday, June 14, 2026, a tragic midair collision between two helicopters occurred over Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, resulting in both aircraft crashing into the parking lot of a car dealership.

The impact triggered a fire, particularly among several electric vehicles stationed there, which was later extinguished by emergency crews. The Rio de Janeiro Military Fire Department confirmed the incident, and authorities immediately launched an investigation to determine the factors that led to the collision. The scene was described as chaotic and horrifying by local witnesses.

One witness, Fernandes de Freitas, a tire repair worker, recounted seeing one helicopter engulfed in flames after the collision and reported that a passenger from the other aircraft apparently jumped before it struck the ground.

"It was terrifying, absolutely horrifying," De Freitas stated. The aftermath left burned vehicles and scattered debris across the dealership lot, with police and emergency workers combing through the wreckage. Distraught individuals were seen comforting each other near the crash site. Among the passengers identified by aviation authorities was American singer and comedian Oliver Tree, whose name appeared on the passenger list, though the identification of victims remained pending.

Argentine streaming channel Blender confirmed that content creator Gaspar Prim Díaz, also known as Gaspi, was aboard one of the helicopters. The channel expressed its grief on social media, writing, "Thanks for your art, your magic and your sensibility, every one of us will miss you.

" Oliver Tree had performed in Buenos Aires, Argentina on June 4 and had posted a video on Instagram the previous day, showing himself playing soccer in a Brazilian neighborhood, indicating his presence in the country prior to the accident. The collision has cast a shadow over both the entertainment and content creation communities, with tributes pouring in for the presumed victims. The incident has raised serious questions about aviation safety in densely populated urban areas like Rio de Janeiro.

Investigators are working to piece together the events that caused the midair crash, with attention likely focusing on flight paths, weather conditions, and possible mechanical failures. The fact that one helicopter crashed onto a car dealership, igniting a fire that involved numerous electric vehicles, underscores the potential for widespread secondary damage in such accidents. Brazilian authorities have not yet released an official casualty count, but the presence of notable figures like Oliver Tree and Gaspi has drawn international attention.

The community remains in shock as rescue operations transition into a thorough investigation, and families of those aboard await confirmation of their loved ones' fates





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Helicopter Collision Rio De Janeiro Midair Crash Oliver Tree Gaspi

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