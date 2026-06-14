Two Helicopters Collide Midair in Rio de Janeiro, Multiple Fatalities Reported

A midair collision between two helicopters over Rio de Janeiro resulted in multiple deaths and a fire in a car dealership parking lot. Among the passengers was American singer Oliver Tree, though identification of victims is ongoing.

On Sunday, June 14, 2026, a tragic midair collision between two helicopters over Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, resulted in multiple fatalities and a fierce fire that engulfed a car dealership parking lot.

The Rio de Janeiro Military Fire Department reported that one of the helicopters crashed onto the lot, which was filled with electric vehicles, causing a blaze that firefighters eventually extinguished. Debris scattered across the area as emergency crews rushed to the scene, where burned vehicles and aircraft wreckage marked the devastation. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the collision, which has shocked the city and drawn international attention.

The collision occurred in the afternoon, and witnesses described a loud explosion followed by a fireball. Firefighters worked for hours to control the flames, which were fueled by the lithium-ion batteries of the electric cars, presenting unique challenges. The dealership was destroyed, and nearby businesses were evacuated as a precaution. The incident has raised questions about air traffic control and safety protocols for helicopter flights over densely populated areas.

Among the passengers listed on flight manifests provided to aviation authorities was American singer and comedian Oliver Tree, best known for his eclectic musical style and viral internet presence. However, officials have stated that they have not yet been able to identify the bodies recovered from the crash site.

Tree had recently performed in Buenos Aires, Argentina on June 4, and posted a video on his Instagram account on Saturday showing him playing soccer in a Brazilian neighborhood, suggesting he was still in the region at the time of the accident. Argentine streaming channel Blender also confirmed that content creator Gaspar Prim Diaz, known online as Gaspi, was aboard one of the helicopters.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Blender paid tribute to Gaspi, saying, 'Thanks for your art, your magic and your sensibility, every one of us will miss you.

' The news of his death has sent waves of grief through the online community. Fans and fellow artists have taken to social media to express their shock and condolences. The identities of other victims have not been released pending notification of next of kin, and authorities are working with diplomatic representatives to confirm the nationalities of those onboard. Witnesses provided harrowing accounts of the collision.

Fernandes de Freitas, a tire repair worker who was nearby, reported seeing one of the helicopters engulfed in flames immediately after the midair impact. He noted that before the second helicopter hit the ground, he observed a passenger jumping out of the aircraft, presumably in a desperate attempt to escape. The exact sequence of events remains unclear, and investigators are analyzing flight data recorders and interviewing witnesses to piece together the final moments.

The crash site, located at a car dealership in a bustling area of Rio, has been cordoned off as forensic teams collect evidence. This incident adds to a history of aviation accidents in the region, though midair collisions are rare. The loss of life has prompted an outpouring of condolences from fans, fellow artists, and public figures around the world.

As the investigation continues, families await news of their loved ones, and the city of Rio de Janeiro mourns a tragedy that has touched many lives. The Brazilian Air Force has been called in to assist with the investigation, and a preliminary report is expected within weeks.

Meanwhile, the local community has organized a vigil to honor the victims, reflecting the deep sense of loss felt across the city





ksatnews / 🏆 442. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Helicopter Collision Rio De Janeiro Midair Crash Oliver Tree Investigation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mid‑Air Collision of Two Helicopters Over Rio de Janeiro Claims Seven LivesTwo private helicopters collided near Barra da Tijuca on June 14, killing all seven occupants. Authorities cite possible pilot error, communication failure, and weather as contributing factors while launching a full investigation.

Read more »

Helicopters collide over Rio de Janeiro, killing 6Police said that American singer and comedian Oliver Tree was on the list of passengers handed to aviation authorities, but have not been able to identify the bodies of those killed in the crash.

Read more »

Helicopters collide over Rio de Janeiro, killing 6Police said that American singer and comedian Oliver Tree was on the list of passengers handed to aviation authorities, but have not been able to identify the bodies of those killed in the crash.

Read more »

Two Helicopters Collide Midair Over Rio de Janeiro, Crashing Into Car DealershipA midair collision between two helicopters in Rio de Janeiro resulted in a fiery crash at a car dealership parking lot, with multiple fatalities including American performer Oliver Tree and Argentine content creator Gaspi. The incident has prompted an investigation into the cause of the crash.

Read more »