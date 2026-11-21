Gwent Police dismissed two officers for gross misconduct after their failure to search missing persons' homes delayed the discovery of five young adults in a fatal crash.

Two police officers from Gwent Police have been dismissed for gross misconduct following an investigation into their handling of a missing persons case that ended in a fatal vehicle collision. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) confirmed that PC Richard Hardwick and PC Lauren Livingstone were removed from the force for failing to conduct essential searches of two women reported missing by their families.

The disciplinary hearing, which concluded recently, found that the officers deliberately falsified police logs and lied to supervisors about completing these searches. Their actions significantly contributed to the delay in locating five young people who were trapped in a crashed Volkswagen Tiguan for 46 hours before their bodies were discovered on the A48 in the St Mellons area of Cardiff.

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Failure to Search Missing Persons Homes

The core misconduct involved PC Hardwick and PC Livingstone not searching the homes of two specific young women despite receiving missing persons reports from their relatives. The first missing persons report regarding the group was received by Gwent Police at approximately 7:30pm on March 6, 2023, nearly two days after the group was last seen alive. Investigators determined that the fatal collision likely occurred around 2am on March 4, 2023, but the police did not locate the vehicle until March 6.

PC Richard Hardwick was found to have breached professional standards of behavior by failing to search the properties. He subsequently lied to his supervisor and IOPC investigators, claiming the searches had been conducted while recording inaccurate information in the official police log. This deliberate deception prevented the timely allocation of resources that could have accelerated the search for the missing individuals.

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PC Lauren Livingstone was also found guilty of gross misconduct for the same omission. She intentionally added vague details to the police log to create the false impression that searches had taken place, fully aware that they had not. Like her colleague, she was dishonest when informing her supervisor that the checks were complete, further compounding the procedural failures that stalled the investigation.

Families React to Disciplinary Verdict

The verdict has brought a measure of closure to the families of the victims, including the parents of Eve Smith and Darcy Ross. Both victims, aged 21, were found dead at the scene alongside Rafel Jeanne, who was 24. The other passengers, Sophie Russon, aged 20, and Shane Loughlin, aged 32, were found seriously injured in the vehicle. The emotional toll on the relatives was evident as they processed the news that the officers would be placed on the College of Policing's barred list, preventing them from ever working in policing again.

Emma Borg, the mother of Eve Smith, described the dismissal as an important step for the bereaved families. Speaking alongside Eve's sister, Lauren Doyle, Ms. Borg highlighted the immense emotional cost of the prolonged inquiry. She stated that while the outcome was significant, it could not undo the tragedy or bring back her daughter. The family expressed frustration over having to revisit painful events and defend their own credibility during the investigation into the police's performance.

Undermining Trust in Policing Procedures

The IOPC characterized the behavior of the two dismissed officers as inexcusable, noting that they failed in the fundamental basics of policing. Ms. Borg emphasized that the dishonesty established during the proceedings undermined the missing persons investigation and the trust her family desperately needed. She noted that they had relied on the police to use their experience and resources to find Eve, Darcy, and Sophie, but instead faced procedural failings that delayed the discovery of their bodies.

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Lauren Doyle, Eve's sister, added that the family never intended to spend years scrutinizing police decisions. Their primary goal was simply to have their loved ones found safely. She pointed out that the loss extended far beyond the years Eve had lived, as the delay in finding the group added an additional layer of trauma to an already devastating situation. The family continues to seek answers and accountability for the failures that allowed five young adults to remain trapped for nearly two days.

The sacking of PC Hardwick and PC Livingstone serves as a stark reminder of the critical importance of integrity and diligence in missing persons investigations. The case highlights the severe consequences when officers abandon standard procedures and deceive their superiors about their actions. For the families involved, the verdict marks the end of a long and painful legal battle, though the grief from the loss of Eve Smith, Darcy Ross, and Rafel Jeanne remains a permanent part of their lives.