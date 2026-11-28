The Cleveland Cavaliers will battle the Miami Heat on Sunday, November 29. And if that wasn’t cool enough, how about an extra meeting added to the schedule betw

Nov 6, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell reacts after a play against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second half at Rocket Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Cleveland Cavaliers will battle the Miami Heat on Sunday, November 29. And if that wasn’t cool enough, how about an extra meeting added to the schedule between the squads?now in the books for all 30 teams, the playoff bracket has been scheduled. Eight teams are in, and 22 are out. The Cavs once again did not qualify, so they will be facing two teams in their additional battles.

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Sunday, December 6: Orlando @ Cleveland, tipoff at 6 p.m. Eastern The best part of the NBA Cup, whether you qualify for the postseason or not, is the extra rest in between games. An up-and-down Cavs season now features their first get-together with the Orlando Magic on December 6. A team that has struggled with injuries and shooting, this will come off three days' rest.