Two Fraudulent Roofers Jailed for Exploiting Elderly Victims in Kent Scam

Two rogue roofers, Nelson Cooper and Scott Smith, have been jailed after defrauding elderly homeowners in Kent out of thousands through unnecessary roof repairs. Their schemes, which spanned multiple towns, were exposed through phone evidence, including brazen recordings of their scams. Police recovered damning footage of them filming elderly victims unawares and messages discussing their fraudulent activities. Cooper received three years in prison, while Smith was sentenced to two years and four months.

In a shocking case of exploitation, two fraudulent roofers, Nelson Cooper, 39, and Scott Smith, 33, have been jailed after defrauding elderly victims out of tens of thousands of pounds by charging them for unnecessary roof and chimney repairs across Kent .

Operating between September 2024 and January 2025, the duo targeted vulnerable homeowners in Dover, Canterbury, Ramsgate, and Swansley, convincing them that urgent repairs were required. Evidence uncovered from Cooper’s phone revealed brazen admissions of their scams, including a WhatsApp voice note where they sang, 'Money, oh it's Christmas money,' flaunting their ill-gotten gains. A separate video showed Smith on a rooftop, lifting tiles while Cooper narrated, 'Look, they are all the same,' implying the so-called repairs were for nothing.

Their operation escalated as they quoted small initial sums that then ballooned into exorbitant amounts. In some cases, Cooper even escorted victims to banks and ATMs to withdraw cash when they said they didn’t have the money on hand.

The investigation led by Kent Police uncovered distressing footage of elderly victims filmed unknowingly, alongside messages in which Cooper bragged about the £2,700+ he raked in from jobs in Ramsgate and how he had 'ladders going up left, right, and centre' in Dover. The pair's downfall began when police responded to a report of cold callers in Ramsgate in January 2025.

Upon inspecting a property, they found Smith at work—only to discover the elderly resident had already paid over £25,000 for unnecessary repairs. Smith was arrested, while Cooper, who had fled upon seeing police, was apprehended soon after. Their trial at Canterbury Crown Court resulted in guilty pleas. Cooper received a three-year prison sentence, while Smith was handed two years and four months behind bars.

Investigating officer DC Mark Collins condemned their cruel behavior, stating, 'Their crimes had far-reaching effects. They targeted the elderly, charging them life savings for unnecessary repairs and showing zero remorse.

' He urged the public to remain vigilant, emphasizing that rogue traders often use convincing tactics to pressure victims into agreeing to unnecessary work. The case serves as a stark warning to homeowners, particularly the elderly, to always seek second opinions before agreeing to unsolicited repairs





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Fraud Elderly Exploitation Roofing Scams Kent Prison Sentences

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