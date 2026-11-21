The LaPorte County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two adults were found deceased inside a home on Friday night. Authorities responded to a welfare check and discovered the victims, but the cause of death is not yet clear. Police believe this is an isolated incident and there is no immediate threat to public safety.

Police are investigating after two people were found dead inside of a northwest Indiana home on Friday night. The LaPorte County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the 4000 north block of CR 800 East for a welfare check.

Child heard saying 'Daddy, please don't kill me' in 911 call about murder-suicide in Florida: police2 girls identified as victims in deadly Amtrak train crash in Western Springs There, deputies found the two adults, the sheriff's office said. How they died was not immediately clear, and authorities did not immediately release their names. Investigators believe the deaths are an isolated incident and there is no immediate threat to public safety.

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The sheriff's office's Criminal Investigations Division is conducting a death investigation, and officials did not immediately provide additional information. Child heard saying 'Daddy, please don't kill me' in 911 call about murder-suicide in Florida: police2 girls identified as victims in deadly Amtrak train crash in Western Springs