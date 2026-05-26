Two Former Ministers Predict Starmer's Exit Even if Burnham Loses Makerfield By-Election

Two former ministers have predicted that Keir Starmer will be forced out of No. 10 even if Andy Burnham loses the Makerfield by-election. Jess Phillips resigned from Sir Keir's Government this month and said that 'even if Andy Burnham doesn't win in Makerfield there will be a change of the Prime Minister'. Alex Davies-Jones resigned as justice minister after Sir Keir oversaw 'catastrophic' results for Labour in the local elections and told the Mail that 'things cannot continue with Keir as leader'. The PM currently faces a stay of execution while Andy Burnham contests the Greater Manchester seat, with voters heading to the polls on 18 June. If Mr Burnham is successful, he will then be free to challenge Sir Keir for the premiership.

Keir Starmer will be forced out of No. 10 even if Andy Burnham loses the Makerfield by-election, two former ministers have predicted. Jess Phillips , who resigned from Sir Keir's Government this month, said on Monday that 'even if Andy Burnham doesn't win in Makerfield there will be a change of the Prime Minister '.

And while Sir Keir has bought himself some time in No 10, Alex Davies-Jones, former justice minister has now told the Mail that 'things cannot continue with Keir as leader'. The PM currently faces a stay of execution while Andy Burnham contests the Greater Manchester seat, with voters heading to the polls on 18 June. If Mr Burnham is successful, he will then be free to challenge Sir Keir for the premiership.

But speaking at the Hay Festival on Monday, Ms Phillips said 'there will be a change of PM' even if the Manchester Mayor does not gain a seat in Parliament. She said: 'I can see where Keir Starmer and Keir Starmer's loyalists come from, in that the idea that we could repair a country so badly broken after years of austerity quite so quickly, is just a lie.

Jess Phillips, who resigned from Sir Keir's Government this month, said yesterday that 'even if Andy Burnham doesn't win in Makerfield there will be a change of the Prime Minister' While Sir Keir has bought himself some time in No 10, Alex Davies-Jones, former justice minister yesterday told the Mail that 'things cannot continue with Keir as leader' 'But then also what he has not done is grab that particular mantle or even actually tell the story.

'I think even if Andy Burnham doesn't win in Makerfield there will be a change of the Prime Minister,' she added. Commenting on the neck-and-neck contest between Labour and Reform in Makerfield, she added: 'I've never been to Wigan in my life, so I have absolutely no idea about the people there, so I shall go and find out.

'But, yes, I imagine Andy Burnham will win it, and I imagine then that the Prime Minister changes. ' Matt Vickers, deputy chairman of the Conservative Party, said last night: 'Jess Phillips has said out loud what should be obvious to everyone. Even if Andy Burnham does not win the Makerfield by-election, Keir Starmer is finished.

'While this lame duck Prime Minister clings on in Downing Street and Labour MPs fight amongst themselves, the country is not being governed. 'We cannot afford months of Labour infighting and instability while the country faces serious challenges at home and abroad. Only Kemi has the backbone to take the tough decisions needed to get our country back on track.

' While Mr Burnham is currently set to take the Makerfield seat, he may have to stand against a candidate put up by Labour Left MPs in a future leadership contest, it was reported on Monday. According to The Times, hard left Labour MPs have complained about Mr Burnham U-turning on supporting Shabana Mahmood's immigration crackdown and reverting to Government guidance on single sex spaces – so would look to stand their own standard bearer.

Ms Phillips' comments come just weeks after she resigned from Sir Keir's Government in fury at the PM's lack of boldness. The former safeguarding minister used her resignation letter to launch a personal, stinging attack on Sir Keir – accusing him of lacking the 'fight and drive' to change things for the better. And she said Sir Keir's desire not to have an argument had left opportunities for progress 'stalled and delayed'.

But Ms Phillips said she felt 'liberated' since quitting her post. And Alex Davies-Jones, who resigned as justice minister after Sir Keir oversaw 'catastrophic' results for Labour in the local elections, yesterday told the Mail that 'things cannot continue with Keir as leader'. She added: 'He does not have the support of the country or the parliamentary party.





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Keir Starmer Andy Burnham Makerfield By-Election Prime Minister Jess Phillips Alex Davies-Jones Labour Conservative Party Kemi Baden-Württemberg

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