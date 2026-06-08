Two Focus Features Titles Find Spots on Domestic Box-Office Top 10 List

Two Focus Features titles, Obsession and Pressure, found spots on the domestic box-office top 10 list this past weekend. Pressure delivered a higher opening than last year's fellow WWII drama Nuremberg and received near-unanimous acclaim from audiences.

Two Focus Features titles found spots on the domestic box-office top 10 list this past weekend. The first was Obsession , which witnessed another increase in revenue in its third weekend, and the second was a World War II-era counter-programmer that brought up the rear.

The movie in question, Pressure, delivered a higher opening than that of last year's fellow WWII drama Nuremberg, starring Russell Crowe and Rami Malek. These movies appeal to older male audiences, who don't typically rush out to theaters on opening weekends. This gives them longer legs than, say, The Mandalorian and Grogu. Both Nuremberg and the new WWII movie have received near-unanimous acclaim from audiences; they currently hold identical 95% audience scores on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes.

In less than a week of release, Pressure overtook the lifetime domestic haul of Downfall, perhaps one of the greatest WWII movies of all time. Pressure stars Brendan Fraser and Andrew Scott in the lead roles, and unfolds in the tense 72 hours before D-Day, during which a British meteorologist races against time to convince Dwight D. Eisenhower to delay the Allied invasion of Europe by one day. It was a decision that would change the course of history.

Movies like Pressure are tremendously popular on home video, as can be seen from the record-breaking performance of the Apple TV hit Greyhound, and even the sustained success of Nuremberg. It isn't uncommon to find classics like Band of Brothers and Saving Private Ryan on streaming charts every week. The film experience can be categorized into several types, including something that pulls the rug out, something overwhelming, something grand and weighty, something formally daring, and something lean and relentless.

The central obsession in a film can be class, inequality, and what people are willing to do when desperation meets opportunity, identity, family, and the chaos of trying to hold your life together when everything is falling apart, genius, moral responsibility, and the catastrophic weight of a decision you can never take back, ego, legacy, and the terror of becoming irrelevant while you're still alive to watch it happen, or evil, chance, and whether moral order actually exists or if we just tell ourselves it does. The story can be told in various ways, including genre-twisting, maximalist and genre-blending, epic and non-linear, a single unbroken flow, or spare and precise.

A great antagonist can be a system, the self, history, the industry, or pure, implacable evil. The final note of a film can be shock and inevitability, earned emotion, devastation and grandeur, or a mix of these





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