Two female deer throwdown in a backyard as the they appear to be protecting their young

Viral video captures two female deer fighting on their hind legs, throwing hooves like boxers while their fawns watch the intense backyard clash.

Detroit Lions wear Jack Campbell jerseys ahead of Miami Dolphins game to honor injured teammate Philip Rivers finalizing agreement to return to NC State as Wolfpack’s new head coach in remarkable moveMichael Vick suggests play-call in waning moments of Norfolk State's dramatic defeat was ignored Memphis star Jayden Reid breaks down in tears after leading Tigers to win over VCU: 'God blessed me so much' Miami coach furious with officials after possible TD catch ruled incomplete in crucial loss to Notre DameGracie Hunt's bachelorette weekend has arrived, our favorite rower spends time in her bikini & down goes No 1Browns' Shedeur Sanders gets hype video for first start of the season and social media cannot handle it Cowboys star Brandon Aubrey details journey from soccer player to software engineer to Pro Bowl kickerMarcus Freeman, Notre Dame silence doubters by knocking off top-ranked Miami, solidifying their CFP rankingJapanese bowling pioneer Ritsuko Nakayama, first woman to bowl professional perfect game, dies at 84 13th-ranked Tennessee dismantles sixth-ranked Kentucky to stay alive in College Football Playoff raceGeorge W. Bush joins veterans for annual bike rideCountry music star Terri Clark tells OutKick OutDoors how fishing helps her unwind, shares her favorite moments on the water and laughs about practicing fishing knots on her tour bus.

Back in September, this was on display in an amateur photographer's backyard. She heard noises coming from the yard and when she looked out of her window she saw two does going at it. This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX News may be compensated.

Also read Ayesha Curry Claps Back at Fans Due to Viral Kissing Scene in New Film

This content was created by a team that works independently from the FOX newsroom.. They weren't cracking skulls like the males do when they tangle antlers, they were on their hind legs using their front hooves to deliver blows.who recorded the action wrote .

"I was upstairs when I heard this noise outside like thumping, bumping and thrashing. My window was open so I ran towards it and saw these two deer fighting. Both were females protecting their young ones I think.

Advertisement

" She added,"First time I have witnessed that. WOW! I immediately ran for my cell and started to video it through my mesh screen so hope it’s okay to view. The wildlife I see in my yard.

Always thrilling.

"A mesh screen isn't ideal for recording video, but it doesn't interfere at all with this action. The two go at it as a couple of fawns look on. After several exchanges, one of them decides they've had enough. A valiant effort by both of the deer.

They will live to fight another day, although one of them is going to enter their next scrap with a little more confidence than the other. That's life. You win some and you lose some.