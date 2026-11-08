Two Experienced Skydivers Die After Parachutes Entangle in Southern California

Experienced skydivers George Jean and Levi Pimentel died after their parachouses tangled during a jump at Lake Elsinore, triggering a federal investigation into the tragic accident.

Two highly experienced skydivers died in a tragic accident during an organized jump in Southern California when their parachutes became entangled in the final moments of descent. George Jean, 56, and Levi Pimentel, 29, plummeted approximately 150 feet to the ground after the mishap occurred over Lake Elsinore. The incident took place over the weekend, resulting in the immediate loss of two lives within the close-knit extreme sports community.

Victims Remembered as Seasoned Professionals

George Jean, a resident of Box Elder, South Dakota, was described by family and friends as a self-described mystic and former comedian who had overcome significant early hurdles in her athletic career. Despite failing the first level of skydiving training three times and being told by an instructor that she simply could not skydive, Jean persisted. She later overcame her fears and limitations, eventually becoming a competitive athlete who won a bronze medal in a mixed formation skydiving event in 2024. Her journey from a struggling novice to an award-winning competitor highlights her resilience and dedication to the sport.

Also read Two Skydivers Killed in Collision Over Lake Elsinore

Levi Pimentel, who hailed from Aurora, Illinois, was a seasoned professional with eight years of experience in the industry. She served as the lead instructor at an indoor skydiving training center in Naperville, where she was responsible for developing and maintaining safety skills for other instructors. Pimentel specialized in teaching the basics of body flight in wind tunnels, guiding first-time divers through their initial experiences. Her extensive background as an educator and expert in the field made her a respected figure in the local skydiving community.

Accident Details and Weather Conditions

The fatal event occurred during a descent where both parachutes deployed successfully at their expected safe altitudes. Representatives from Skydive Elsinore, the company operating the dive site in the Inland Empire, stated that there were no mechanical failures reported. The freefall portion of the jump proceeded without any irregularities until the final couple of hundred feet, where the parachutes became entangled. This specific area of the jump is typically considered the most critical phase for canopy control and landing preparation.

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Weather conditions at the time of the accident included strong winds with gusts reaching up to 20 miles per hour. While the exact cause of the entanglement remains under investigation, company representatives noted that it is unclear whether the wind played a role in the collision. The presence of such winds can create complex aerodynamic challenges for skydivers, potentially affecting the stability and trajectory of open canopies as they approach the ground.

Official Response and Federal Investigation

Both women were rushed in critical condition from the Lake Elsinore event to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead. The Riverside County Fire Department confirmed the fatalities and coordinated the emergency response. Lake Elsinore is located approximately 75 miles southeast of Los Angeles, placing the incident within a region that frequently hosts outdoor recreational activities and extreme sports events.

Skydive Elsinore issued a statement expressing their deepest condolences to the families, friends, and loved ones of both skydivers. The company stated that they are grieving alongside all those affected by the tragedy. Officials emphasized the profound impact of the loss on the entire skydiving community and acknowledged the close relationship between Jean and Pimentel, noting that the two women knew each other prior to the fatal jump.

Next Steps in the Inquiry

The Federal Aviation Administration has been notified of the incident and will conduct a formal investigation. Authorities are scheduled to collect the skydivers' parachutes as part of the evidence gathering process. This step is crucial for determining whether equipment malfunction, human error, or environmental factors contributed to the entanglement. The outcome of this inquiry will help clarify the circumstances surrounding the accident and inform future safety protocols for similar operations.