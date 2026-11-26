The project stems from structural issues that developed during last winter’s record-breaking snow storm.

Liam Knecht is an architect with the City and Borough of Juneau’s Department of Engineering and Public Works. He said the work the city is doing to Mendenhall River Community School and Sítʼ Eetí Shaanáx̱ Glacier Valley Elementary is a feat of engineering.

“We’re reinforcing wood-framed school buildings, one circa 1950, one circa 1980-ish,” he said. “And we’re installing substantial structural steel components to increase their capacity to meet current building code requirements. ”“Our job was not simply to repair what was damaged,” he said.

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“It was to make sure that when we finish, the buildings are structurally stronger and better prepared to serve the community for a long time to come. We’re extending the life of these buildings with these repairs, and we recognize the inconvenience that the work creates today. But we also have a responsibility to protect the public assets and the people who use them. ” Knecht said repair crews will continue working after this week, until the end of April.