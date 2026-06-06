Two Easiest Ways Steelers Can Add Cap Space

The Pittsburgh Steelers' cap space situation for the 2026 campaign is in a tough spot. According to Over the Cap, the Steelers currently have $4.285 million at

Dec 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph warms up before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field.

Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images, but those deals will have more of an impact on Pittsburgh's cap situation down the line rather than in 2026. Furthermore, the Steelers would like to enter the regular season with enough cap space to make the necessary moves throughout the year.

It's possible more contract restructures are on the way for the team, but there are two more seamless and practical ways to help them out on the financial front without kicking the can down the road. Dec 7, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Malik Harrison tackles Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry during the first half at M&T Bank Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn ImagesHarrison signed a two-year deal worth $10 million with Pittsburgh as a free agent last offseason after spending the first four campaigns of his career elsewhere in the AFC North as a member of the Baltimore Ravens. He was placed on the reserve/injured list following Week 1 due to a knee injury, however, and would later be activated on November 1.

Harrison ultimately played in 11 games and made nine starts for the Steelers in 2025, logging 41 tackles and seeing the field for 40 percent of the team's defensive snaps when healthy while also serving as a key piece of the special teams unit . The 28-year-old is a solid run defender, but he's been viewed as a top cut candidate for Pittsburgh since the beginning of the offseason due to the fact that it would save $4.750 million if he were to be released.

That'd be quite a chunk of change for the Steelers, and frankly it shouldn't be too hard to find another linebacker to fill his shoes next to Patrick Queen, Payton Wilson, Cole Holcomb and Carson Bruener. Nov 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph throws a pass during the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn ImagesRudolph hasn't lost the backup quarterback job to Will Howard just yet, but it's certainly trending that way. Unless Howard puts on a disastrous showing during training camp and the preseason, Rudolph is all but a lock to either be cut or traded this summer.

The 30-year-old is a quality veteran with 34 games and 19 starts under his belt who can step in and keep an offense afloat for a few games if necessary, but he simply doesn't have a place in Pittsburgh now that rookie third-rounder Drew Allar is also on the roster next to Howard and Aaron Rodgers. While it doesn't seem like a ton on paper, the $3 million that the Steelers would recoup in cap space by trading or cutting Rudolph would go a long way towards improving their financial standing during the regular season.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI, and find our podcast All Steelers Talk on YouTube or anywhere you listen! Jack is a New Jersey native who graduated from the University of Pittsburgh as a Media & Professional Communications major in 2024 who is now covering the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Yankees for On SI.





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