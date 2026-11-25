Houston police are investigating a quadruple shooting on Beulah Street in the Third Ward that left two men dead and two others hospitalized. The incident occurred Tuesday before noon, involving four men in their 30s and 40s. While investigators believe others may have fled the scene, no arrests have been made and no immediate threat to the community is expected.

Two men are dead and two others are hospitalized following a shooting Tuesday in Houston’s Third Ward, police said. The quadruple shooting happened shortly before noon on Beulah Street, where investigators believe all four men -- all in their 30s and 40s -- were shot.

Investigators found two men dead inside the home and a third who had to be rushed to the hospital. A fourth wounded man somehow made his way to a home on Tuam Street between Burkett and Nettleton Streets, about three blocks away, police said, where they got another 911 call. He also got rushed to the hospital. Houston police investigators said they believe other people were at the house on Beulah when it happened and fled before officers arrived.

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The two surviving victims were transported to Ben Taub Hospital, where their conditions remain unknown. Capt. Salam Zia said there’s not believed to be a threat to the community, but no one is in custody. It’s also not clear, at last check, if any of the victims may have been the shooter or if a suspect opened fire then took off.

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Anyone with information is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 .