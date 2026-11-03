Two Dead In Shooting At California State Beach After Hours

Monterey County Sheriff's Office confirms two fatalities and two injuries from a shooting at Moss Landing State Beach early Monday. Authorities investigate after hours incident with no suspect yet identified.

Two individuals lost their lives and two others suffered injuries during a shooting incident at a California state beach early Monday morning. The Monterey County Sheriff's Office confirmed the fatalities during a press briefing held shortly after law enforcement secured the scene. The incident occurred in the small hours of the day, prompting a significant emergency response in Monterey County.

Law enforcement agencies responded to reports of multiple shots fired shortly before 2 a.m. on Jetty Road by Moss Landing State Beach. Initial reports indicated that the park was closed for the night, yet several individuals were present at the location. The Monterey County Sheriff's Office discovered two people with apparent gunshot wounds who were deceased at the scene.

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Core Details Of The Shooting Incident

The shooting transpired several hours after the beach officially closed at sunset. Mike Dippel, a chief park ranger with California State Parks, clarified at the press briefing that the individuals involved were present at the location after hours. Investigators are currently working to determine whether the people involved knew one another or had a specific reason for being at the beach during those late-night hours.

A third person was transported from the scene to a hospital with injuries that medical personnel determined were not life-threatening. Another individual arrived at a separate hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. Authorities initially stated they did not know the condition of that fourth person, but later updates indicated they were receiving medical attention for their injuries.

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Stakeholder Positions And Investigation Status

Andres Rosas, the public information officer for the Monterey County Sheriff's Office, provided updates on the investigation. He stated that there are no additional details at this time and nothing has changed since the initial press statement was made. Investigators have not yet released the identities or ages of the two people who were killed, nor have they disclosed a possible motive.

Officials emphasized that the shooting has not yet been classified as a homicide as they continue to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the deaths. Deputies are examining another location in the area that could potentially be connected to the shooting. Rosas stressed that investigators are processing that site out of an abundance of caution but do not yet know if it is related to this incident.

Impact On Community And Official Reactions

John Laird, a California state senator whose district includes the Central Coast area between Monterey and Santa Cruz, issued a statement regarding the violence. He described the event as bringing unspeakable horror to the region and expressed that the pain and suffering of all those impacted is impossible to measure. He extended his sympathies to everyone affected by the tragedy.

California Assemblymember Dawn Addis also responded to the shooting, calling the violence heinous. She stated that her office had been in contact with the Monterey County Sheriff's Office and that her heart is with those who are affected. Addis reiterated her commitment to working to end gun violence in the community.

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Next Steps And Safety Measures

Local law enforcement and state parks police closed Jetty Road and the beach at the request of the sheriff's office as detectives processed the scene. Authorities assured the public that there was no active threat to the surrounding community. They asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Monterey County Sheriff's Office directly.

The investigation remains active as detectives try to determine exactly what happened. The Monterey County Sheriff's Office continues to work through the evidence and witness statements to identify any potential suspects. No timeline has been provided for when charges might be filed or when the case will be fully resolved.