Indianapolis police are investigating a fatal shooting Saturday night that left an 81-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man dead in the Forest Manor area near North Sherman Drive.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are working to find out more about a shooting that killed two people Saturday night in Indianapolis’ Forest Manor neighborhood. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department District North officers were called just after 10:30 p.m. to the 3600 block of N. Grant Ave for a report of a person shot.

The area is near North Sherman Drive. When police arrived on scene, they found a man outside a residence and a woman inside, both with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. They were identified as 81-year-old Doretha Eldrige and 28-year-old Damon Williams Jr by the coroner’s office.

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Homicide detective are investigating the incident, and the Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency went to the scene to collect potential forensic evidence. The Marion County Coroner’s Office is working to find the cause and manner of death. The office will release the names after relatives are notified. Anyone with information can contact Detective Brian Lambert with the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 orWRTV.com Trending Stories