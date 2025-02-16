Two Dead After Plane Crash Near Covington Municipal Airport

A single-engine aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff from Covington Municipal Airport in Georgia, resulting in the deaths of both occupants.

Two fatalities have been reported following a plane crash shortly after takeoff from the Covington Municipal Airport in Georgia. Authorities revealed that a single-engine aircraft departed from the airport at approximately 11:21 p.m. on Saturday. Communication with the aircraft was lost approximately 20 minutes later. Subsequently, officers discovered the wreckage of the plane situated in a wooded area adjacent to the runway.

Both occupants of the aircraft were pronounced deceased at the crash site. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have initiated investigations into the cause of the accident. Covington Municipal Airport, under the ownership and management of the City of Covington, is strategically located about three miles north of Covington's central business district. The airport is equipped with a single paved runway spanning approximately 5,500 feet in length. This tragic incident marks the second fatal plane crash involving Covington Municipal Airport in recent history. In April 2022, a Cessna 340 aircraft experienced a similar fate, crashing into a storage yard near a General Mills plant in Covington. The crash occurred roughly half a mile from the runway, resulting in the deaths of both individuals on board: a private pilot and a student pilot. Fortunately, no injuries were reported among individuals on the ground at the time.This is a developing story, and further updates will be provided as information becomes available





Newsweek / 🏆 468. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

PLANE CRASH COVINGTON MUNICIPAL AIRPORT GEORGIA FATALITIES INVESTIGATION

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Deadly Plane Crash at Scottsdale Municipal AirportA Learjet 35A veered off the runway after landing and crashed into a Gulfstream 200 business jet on the ramp at Scottsdale Municipal Airport in Arizona, resulting in one fatality and several injuries. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) temporarily paused flights into the airport due to the emergency.

Read more »

San Antonio Airport Launches 'SAT Pass' for Airport Meet-and-GreetsSan Antonio International Airport (SAT) introduces a new program called 'SAT Pass' allowing a limited number of non-flying guests to go through security to meet and greet loved ones. Guests can apply online at least 24 hours in advance for a free pass, which will be sent to their home for swift security transit. The program launches on February 11th, with up to 50 non-ticketed passengers per day granted access post-security.

Read more »

Mid-Air Collision: Two Army Staff Members Killed in Helicopter Crash at Washington National AirportA tragic mid-air collision at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport claimed the lives of two U.S. Army staff members and all 64 passengers aboard an American Airlines regional jet. The incident occurred during a routine training exercise involving a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter. The investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the crash.

Read more »

Two airport authority workers arrested for allegedly leaking DC plane crash video to CNNDisturbing new clips reveal clearest view yet of DC plane crash

Read more »

Two airport workers arrested for allegedly leaking footage of airplane crashPolitical News and Conservative Analysis About Congress, the President, and the Federal Government

Read more »

Fatal Crash at Scottsdale Airport: Two Jets Collide on RunwayA Learjet 35A veered off the runway after landing and crashed into a Gulfstream 200 business jet at Scottsdale Airport, resulting in at least one fatality. Multiple people were injured, and one individual remains trapped inside one of the aircraft. The FAA has temporarily closed the airport pending further investigation.

Read more »