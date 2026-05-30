Two dead after head-on crash in Kane County: officials

Two people are dead after a two-car crash on Thursday, according to Huntley Fire Protection District.

from SAT 7:00 AM CDT until SAT 9:00 PM CDT, Central Cook County, Lake County, Northern Cook County, Kenosha CountyTwo people are dead after a devastating head-on crash in unincorporated Kane County Thursday evening.

Investigators are now trying to piece together what caused the deadly collision. Leslie Moreno talked to a witness who says those moments after the crash will stick with him. Two people were killed in a two-car crash Thursday evening near Sandwald Road and Big Timber Road in unincorporated Kane County.

First responders found both vehicles with significant front-end damage; an adult man, later identified as Nathan King, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene. An adult woman was taken to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital, where she later died, and the Kane County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash. Two people are dead after a two-car crash on Thursday, according to Huntley Fire Protection District.

Around 5:28 p.m., crews responded to Sandwald Road and Big Timber Road in unincorporated Kane County after multiple calls reporting a two-car crash with injuries. An adult man, later identified as Nathan King, 28, of Hampshire, Ill. , was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials. An adult woman was transported to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Aldo Ibarra was on his way home Thursday evening when he witnessed something he says will always stay with him.

"It hits home one moment you're driving home, you're driving to a party to work and then the next moment you're not there," Ibarra said. He says the cars were practically in pieces, all airbags were deployed, and unsure if there were any children inside — Ibarra says he immediately pulled over to help and document the scene.

"It is hard. I remember when they were taking the lady out of the car, I got to see some blood on her, which was I knew, that she had a pulse because somebody said she still has a pulse when the ambulance got there, but the gentleman, I was almost certain, he had passed away. He was in a very awkward position in the car," he said.

"I called my dad and I told him what happened, and I told him in Spanish, ‘I love you take care of yourself. ’ I just witnessed a crash and, even today in the morning, he sent me a message saying I saw it on the news, and he says be careful because you might be driving perfectly, but you don't know how other people are driving or if there's something on the road so drive very defensively things like this can happen," Ibarra said.





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