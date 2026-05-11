Two Cruise Passengers Test Positive for Hantavirus After Evacuation from Canary Islands

Two cruise passengers have tested positive for hantavirus after being evacuated home from the Canary Islands, following assurances that no one on the vessel had any symptoms. A French passenger who was evacuated from the MV Hondius also tested positive for the illness after she developed symptoms while on a chartered flight from Tenerife to Paris.

Two cruise passengers have tested positive for hantavirus after being evacuated home from the Canary Islands , following assurances that no one on the vessel had any symptoms.

A French passenger who was evacuated from the MV Hondius also tested positive for the illness after she developed symptoms while on a chartered flight from Tenerife to Paris. This brings the number of confirmed cases to eight, including a Dutch woman and a German woman who died, a Briton hospitalised in South Africa, a Briton hospitalised in the Netherlands, a Dutch man also in the Netherlands, and a Swiss national.

Spain insisted it took 'all measures' to prevent hantavirus spreading from evacuees on the cruise ship hit by the virus who left the Canary Islands. In the UK, 20 Britons have arrived at Arrowe Park Hospital in Merseyside where they will begin 45 days of self-isolation, after landing in Manchester on a chartered Titan Airways flight from Tenerife. In France, 22 people have been identified as contact cases after being exposed to someone who later died of the virus.

WHO recommended close monitoring of the former passengers, and many countries quarantined them





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Hantavirus Canary Islands Evacuation Symptoms Contact Cases Close Monitoring Quarantine

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Spain readies for evacuations as a hantavirus-hit cruise ship heads for the Canary IslandsThe MV Hondius will dock at the Canary Islands, where officials are waiting to evacuate passengers who may have been exposed to hantavirus.

Read more »

Spain Prepares for Evacuations as Hantavirus-Hit Cruise Ship Heads for Canary IslandsSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Read more »

Spain readies for evacuations as a hantavirus-hit cruise ship heads for the Canary IslandsSpanish authorities on Friday were preparing to receive more than 140 passengers and crew members on board a hantavirus-stricken cruise ship headed for the Canary Islands.

Read more »

Cruise ship stricken by hantavirus reaches Canary Islands, where passengers, some crew, will be evacuatedHealth officials will begin the complex process of evacuating the passengers and most of the crew, and repatriating them to their respective countries.

Read more »