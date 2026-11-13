Tornadoes Hit Delaware And New Jersey, ChristianaCare Damaged, 1360 Out In Burlington

Emergency officials warn of hazards as two confirmed tornadoes touch down in New Castle and Burlington Counties. Residents face power outages, downed wires, and dropping temperatures this weekend.

Two confirmed tornadoes struck New Castle County and Burlington County on Thursday, causing significant infrastructure damage, disrupting healthcare services, and leaving 1360 customers without power in Burlington County. Emergency management officials are currently surveying the aftermath in Mansfield, Bordentown, and Chesterfield to assess the full scope of the destruction. The National Weather Service and local authorities have issued urgent safety warnings as residents navigate flooded streets and downed power lines in the wake of the severe weather event.

The National Weather Service officially confirmed that one tornado impacted New Castle County while the second touched down in Burlington County. First responders were rapidly deployed to manage three structure fires in Mansfield and Chesterfield as the storm system moved through the region. Emergency officials explicitly urged residents to avoid downed wires and flooded roadways to prevent electrocution and other serious hazards associated with the storm's aftermath.

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ChristianaCare confirmed that its Newark campus sustained minor property damage from the tornado and high winds. A spokesperson for the healthcare system stated that the helipads and two helicopters were affected by the storm, but patient care was not disrupted. ChristianaCare continued to provide normal services and care without interruption, and no injuries were reported at the facility during the severe weather event.

About 1360 customers of PSE&G in Burlington County lost power as a direct result of the severe weather conditions. The Burlington County Office of Emergency Management issued broad warnings to residents regarding the hazardous conditions left in the wake of the storms. Authorities emphasized the importance of avoiding downed wires and flooded streets while recovery efforts continue across the affected areas.

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The Parkside Borough Police Department closed Edgmont Avenue from W Forrestview Road to Upland Road around 4 p.m. on Thursday due to heavy hail that resembled snow. Local authorities released images showing a significant blockage on this specific segment to ensure public safety and allow emergency crews to clear debris. These closures were implemented to prevent accidents and manage potential utility failures without interference from civilian traffic.

A private school in Chesterfield also sustained noticeable storm damage according to emergency management officials, though there were no injuries reported from the incident. The National Weather Service is actively surveying the areas of Mansfield, Bordentown, and Chesterfield to determine the precise scope of the destruction. This ongoing assessment aids in recovery efforts for the communities affected by the two confirmed tornadoes.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for all of Burlington County until 7 p.m., coinciding with a flash flood warning for northern Burlington County until 7:30 p.m. during the event. FOX 29 meteorologist Kathy Orr monitored current conditions and provided a detailed breakdown of the 7-day forecast to keep the public informed about rapidly changing weather patterns. The combination of heavy hail, strong winds, and potential flooding created a complex emergency scenario requiring coordinated responses.

Temperatures are set to drop significantly, with lows plunging into the 30s and highs staying in the 40s through Saturday, according to data from the Weather Authority. Northwesterly winds are expected to bring gusts of 15 to 20 miles an hour on Friday, adding to already chilly wind chills that will make the cold feel more intense. High elevation areas in the Poconos may see some snow by Friday morning as the cold front settles in.

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By Saturday morning, wind chills could reach the 20s, creating hazardous conditions for anyone exposed to the elements for extended periods. The forecast calls for a brief warm-up into the 50s on Sunday, followed by a return to the 60s by Wednesday. Authorities emphasized the importance of residents staying indoors and away from windows while the most intense phases of the storm passed.

According to recent National Weather Service data, November has seen an uptick in tornado warnings in the region compared to previous decades. While earlier years typically saw only one warning in November, the number rose to four between 2016 and 2020, with three warnings already recorded this year alone. This statistical trend highlights a shift in local weather patterns that emergency planners are closely monitoring.

The full extent of structural damage from the two confirmed tornadoes remains under assessment, with final damage surveys continuing to be conducted by federal and local experts. The combination of storm damage, power outages, and road closures has created a challenging environment for residents in New Castle and Burlington Counties. Emergency management teams are working diligently to restore normalcy and ensure public safety in the coming days.