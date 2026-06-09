Two College Football Powerhouses Refuse to Play Texas Tech After Brendan Sorsby Decision

The Brendan Sorsby decision led two college football powerhouses to refuse to play Texas Tech in the future.

against the NCAA. This clears the way for him to play football this upcoming season. The injunction prevents the NCAA from disciplining him for violating its rules over sports gambling.

The NCAA was pushing to take away his Division-1 eligibility, but instead, Sorsby will be suspended for two games, a penalty his attorneys offered. The NCAA's rules prohibit athletes from betting on sports, and athletes who bet on their teams face permanent ban. Sorsby reportedly placed $90,000 in bets over a four-year span. Some of those involved the Indiana Hoosiers when he was a freshman there.

However, Sorsby's attorneys argued the NCAA ignored its own rules by failing to consider Sorsby's well-being when it ruled him ineligible, describing this as a mental health issue, meaning the NCAA is obligated to support and not punish. A judge granted that. But has since been appealed by the NCAA. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart looks toward the field during the Sugar Bowl.

| Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn ImagesHours after the decision, the saga took another turn as two prominent programs said they will not schedule the Red Raiders in future games because of this. Georgia compliance director Will Lawler reportedly wrote a memo to coaches and staff regarding this situation.

“Based on recent developments, Georgia Athletics will not schedule future contests against Texas Tech until further notice,”“Please review your sport’s current schedules and future scheduling plans. If you have any contests currently scheduled against Texas Tech, or are actively engaged in scheduling discussions with Texas Tech, please notify your sports administrator as soon as possible so we can evaluate the situation and determine next steps. ”But the Bulldogs aren't the only ones.

A similar note was sent to the Nebraska Cornhusker coaches from Deputy Athletic Director Haven Fields.

" will not schedule any contests vs. Texas Tech in any sport," Fields wrote. "If you currently have a future contest already scheduled, please connect with Troy immediately. ”This is just the start. This saga is going to get uglier and uglier.

The court has violated the cardinal sin of all sports. The precedent had already been set just three years ago when Iowa State Cyclones starting quarterback Hunter Dekkers was ruled. He was never allowed to play Division-1 football again. That was the precedent.

This new ruling shows that there are no rules, but instead just suggestions. If, every time a rule is enforced, players can take it to court, find a favorable judge and get their eligibility back, then what is the point? Add us as a preferred source onPublishedJaron Spor has nearly a decade of journalism experience, initially as a news anchor/reporter in Wichita Falls, Texas and then covering the Oklahoma Sooners for USA Today's Sooners Wire.

He has written about pro and college sports for Athlon and serves as a host across the Locked On Podcast Network focusing on Mississippi State and the Tampa Bay Bucs.





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