Two Classic Star Trek Movies to Stream Free on Plex Starting June

Starting June 1, Plex will offer two standout Star Trek films, Generations and First Contact, for free with advertisements. This article covers the significance of these movies in the franchise's history, their production context, critical reception, and why they remain essential viewing for fans.

Star Trek movies are coming to Plex on June 1st to stream for free. This means Trekkies can watch two of the best Star Trek movies ever made for free with ads.

The two films are Star Trek: Generations and Star Trek: First Contact. Generations, released in 1994, marked the transition from the original series cast to The Next Generation crew. It was directed by David Carson and written by Ronald D. Moore and Brannon Braga. The film is remembered for the controversial death of Captain Kirk but was a box office success and started a new era for Trek cinema.

First Contact (1996) featured the TNG crew travelling back in time to stop the Borg, one of the franchise's most iconic villains. It was critically acclaimed and performed well financially, reviving interest after Generations' mixed reception. The later films Insurrection and Nemesis followed, with Nemesis becoming a notable box office bomb. This free availability on Plex offers fans a chance to revisit these key entries without subscription fees





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