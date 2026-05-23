Two Classic Mid‑1990s Action RPGs Face Steam Delisting on July 15 – Deep Discounts Until Then

The 1995 and 1996 fantasy action‑RPGs that were re‑released on Steam and GOG in 2021 will be removed from Steam on July 15, with possible removal from GOG as well. Both titles are currently discounted by 89 percent, offering a rare chance to purchase them before they disappear from digital shelves. Buyers retain access after delisting, but new purchases will be impossible once the date passes.

Many gamers remember the excitement that surrounded the re‑release of two beloved fantasy action‑role‑playing games from the mid‑1990s when they arrived on modern PC storefronts in 2021.

Both titles, originally launched in 1995 and 1996, offered first‑person combat blended with RPG mechanics and a fully three‑dimensional dungeon‑crawling experience that inspired later classics. After years of being difficult to locate and run on contemporary hardware, the updated versions made it possible for new audiences to explore their sprawling worlds, complete with modern control schemes and bug fixes.

However, news posted on Steam on May 22 confirms that these games will be removed from the Steam catalogue on July 15, leaving only a narrow window for purchases. The publisher did not provide an explicit reason for the removal, but the announcement assures that anyone who buys the titles before the cutoff will retain permanent access, since the games do not rely on online servers for gameplay.

This means that existing owners can continue to play indefinitely, while the games will cease to be available for new buyers after the delisting date. The uncertainty extends to GOG, another major digital distribution platform that also offered the titles at the same steep discounts. GOG has not issued a comparable notice, and its catalog update system differs from Steam, but it is relatively uncommon for a game to be pulled from only one PC platform while remaining on others.

Given that both stores are currently offering the titles at an unprecedented 89 percent discount—bringing the price of each game below one dollar or a combined bundle for roughly one and a half dollars—it is plausible that the delisting will affect both storefronts around the same time. For collectors and nostalgia‑driven players, this creates a sense of urgency: the window to add either or both titles to a personal library is limited to a few weeks, after which the titles will likely disappear from official channels entirely.

The discount represents the cheapest price point ever recorded for these games, making it an attractive moment for anyone who has been waiting to experience the classic action RPGs for the first time or who wishes to revisit them before they become inaccessible. As the July 15 deadline approaches, community discussions have sprung up across forums and social media, with many users sharing their plans to snap up the deals and reminiscing about the early days of 3D dungeon exploration.

Some speculate that licensing issues or expiring rights may be behind the removal, while others simply accept it as part of the life cycle of older software. Regardless of the cause, the impending delisting highlights the fragile nature of digital preservation for games that were never originally designed for long‑term online distribution.

Players who act quickly can secure a piece of gaming history at a fraction of the original cost, ensuring that these pioneering titles remain playable on modern machines even after they vanish from storefronts. In the meantime, the community is encouraged to spread the word, take advantage of the discounts, and enjoy the classic adventures while they are still officially available





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