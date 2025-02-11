Two Children Found Dead in Van at Detroit Casino After Freezing Temperatures

A tragic incident unfolded at Detroit's Greektown Casino when two young children perished from freezing temperatures while living in a parked van. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths and have launched a criminal investigation with Child Protective Services involved.

Detroit Police are investigating a tragic incident where two young children, a 9-year-old and a 2-year-old, lost their lives to freezing temperatures while living in a van at the Greektown Casino. According to reports, the family, comprising the mother and five children, pulled into the casino parking garage around 1 a.m. Monday. The mother discovered that one of her children was unresponsive. The family's godmother subsequently arrived, transporting the children to a local hospital.

Tragically, it is believed that the 9-year-old and 2-year-old succumbed to the cold. Detroit Police Captain Nathan Duda spoke with FOX 2's Jessica Dupnack, expressing his profound sadness over the incident. He stated that early indications suggest the children froze to death, although an autopsy will confirm the cause. Captain Duda highlighted the rapid nature of the event, emphasizing the urgency of the situation. Three other children, ages 13, 8, and 4, who were also living in the van, were thankfully unharmed. They were checked by medical personnel as a precautionary measure.The circumstances surrounding the tragedy have prompted a criminal investigation, with Child Protective Services actively involved. The children's mother was detained and provided a statement to the police but is not currently in custody. Captain Duda stressed that this situation was preventable and urged the public to be aware of those in need. He emphasized that anyone witnessing individuals appearing unsheltered during extreme weather conditions should immediately contact 911. The Detroit Police Department, he assured, is prepared to assist and transport individuals in need





