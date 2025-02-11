Two Children Die of Suspected Hypothermia in Detroit Van

Tragedy struck Detroit as two young children died from suspected hypothermia after being found unresponsive in a van where their family was living. The incident occurred when the family's van ran out of gas in a casino parking garage, leaving them stranded in frigid temperatures.

Two young children in Detroit tragically lost their lives to suspected hypothermia after being found unresponsive in a van where their family resided. According to Detroit Police Capt. Nathan Duda, the children, aged 2 and 9, were discovered not breathing by their mother around noon on Monday. They were immediately transported to separate hospitals, where they were sadly pronounced dead.

The harrowing incident unfolded after the mother parked the family van in a casino parking garage around 1 a.m. on Monday. At some point during the night, the vehicle ran out of gas, leaving the family stranded in the freezing temperatures. Detroit experienced temperatures around 12 degrees early Monday morning with wind chills as low as 6 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The mother initially noticed one child was not breathing and contacted a family member to rush the child to the hospital. She then realized the second child had also stopped breathing and called the family member back. Both children were transported to Children's Hospital, where they were tragically declared deceased. Captain Duda stated that the early indication points to hypothermia as the cause of death. He emphasized the need to investigate the circumstances surrounding the tragedy, vowing to find ways to prevent such heartbreaking occurrences in the future. Duda expressed profound sadness, particularly as a father, and conveyed his heartfelt empathy for the grieving family.





nbcchicago / 🏆 545. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Tragedy Hypothermia Detroit Children Van Family Tragedy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Two Children Die After Freezing in Van at Detroit CasinoA tragic incident at Greektown Casino in Detroit resulted in the deaths of two young children who were living in a van with their family. The vehicle ran out of gas on the 9th floor of the parking garage, and the children succumbed to the cold. The investigation is ongoing.

Read more »

Two Children Die From Cold While Living in Van at Detroit CasinoTwo young children tragically died from exposure to the extreme cold while living in a van at Detroit's Greektown Casino. A mother and her six children were found in the parking garage, with two children, a 9-year-old and a 2-year-old, succumbing to the freezing temperatures.

Read more »

Two children die in Detroit cold while sleeping in van, police sayPhil Helsel is a reporter for NBC News.

Read more »

Two Detroit Children Die of Suspected Exposure to ColdTwo children, ages 2 and 9, died in Detroit after being found unresponsive in a family van where they were living. The tragedy occurred when the family's van ran out of gas in a casino parking garage during freezing temperatures. Officials suspect exposure to the cold as the cause of death.

Read more »

Two Children Freeze to Death in Van at Detroit CasinoTwo children, aged 9 and 2, tragically died from freezing in a van parked at the Greektown Casino in Detroit. Police are investigating the incident, where the family was living in the van and ran out of gas on the 9th floor of the casino's parking garage. The mother, who alerted authorities when she found one child unresponsive, is cooperating with the investigation. Child Protective Services is also involved.

Read more »

Jack Flaherty Re-Signs With Detroit Tigers on Two-Year DealFree agent pitcher Jack Flaherty has agreed to a two-year, $35 million contract with the Detroit Tigers, according to reports.

Read more »