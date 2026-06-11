Two Children Die in Measles Outbreaks, UKHSA Warns of Falling Vaccination Rates

Health officials have reported two deaths in measles outbreaks this year, with over 700 confirmed cases. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) announced that one child died from 'acute measles' and the other was linked to the 'late effects of measles'. The UKHSA also stated that it is the first time in a single year since 2018 that two children have died in England and Wales. The majority of cases have been among unvaccinated children aged 10 and under, with concern over falling vaccination rates.

Two children have died in measles outbreaks so far this year, with more than 700 confirmed cases, health officials have said. The UK Health Security Agency ( UKHSA ) announced that one child died from 'acute measles' and the other was linked to the 'late effects of measles'.

It's understood to be the first time that two children have died in England and Wales in a single year since 2018. It comes as measles continues to circulate in many parts of the country, with 736 cases so far this year compared with 959 cases for the whole of 2025. Many of the cases have been linked to outbreaks in London and the West Midlands, with 106 confirmed in the last two weeks alone.

The UKHSA said the majority of cases were among unvaccinated children aged 10 and under, amid concern over falling vaccination rates. Earlier this year the World Health Organisation (WHO) said that the UK is no longer considered to have eliminated measles. The announcement in January follows a plateau in vaccination coverage and a surge in cases. Measles causes a distinctive rash as pictured in the above stock image.

In severe cases, it can also lead to pneumonia and brain swelling (stock image). The latest data shows that 91.8 per cent of five-year-olds had received one dose of the MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccine in England in 2024/25, unchanged from 2023/24 and the lowest level since 2010/11. In the last month cases have been confirmed in London, the East of England and the West Midlands.

Measles is a highly infectious viral illness that can spread very easily among people who are not fully vaccinated. While many people recover, the illness can lead to serious complications such as pneumonia, brain inflammation and, in rare cases, long-term disability or death. Symptoms include a high temperature, runny or blocked nose, coughing and sneezing and red, watery eyes.

A few days later the measles rash, characterised by red blotches, shows up on the skin, tending to start on the face or behind the ears. Dr Vanessa Saliba, consultant epidemiologist at UKHSA, said: 'Our thoughts and condolences are with the families who have so tragically lost their children.

'Measles continues to circulate in many parts of the country and as we have seen it can be very serious and even fatal. 'We urge all parents to ensure their children are up to date with their MMR or MMRV vaccines, giving them the best and safest protection against measles – which can spread very easily.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said that one child died from 'acute measles' and the other was linked to the 'late effects of measles'.

'Anyone who has missed out on their measles vaccines can catch up through their GP practice whatever their age. 'Getting vaccinated also helps protect babies who are too young to be vaccinated and people unable to have the vaccine due to a health condition. 'Please don't delay and if you or your child are not up to date, book an appointment today. ' Health Secretary James Murray said: 'My thoughts are with the families who have suffered such unimaginable loss.

'These deaths are a heartbreaking reminder that measles is not a harmless childhood illness. 'Measles can lead to serious complications that can be fatal, and the MMR vaccine, which has saved countless lives, remains the best protection we have against this highly infectious disease. 'I urge all parents and carers to check that their children are up to date with their vaccinations as it is never too late to catch up – even if you miss a dose.

'By ensuring our children are vaccinated, we not only protect them but also help safeguard the most vulnerable in our communities.





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Measles Outbreaks Deaths Vaccination Falling Rates UKHSA Health Secretary James Murray

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