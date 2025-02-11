Two Children Die From Exposure After Living in Van at Greektown Casino

Tragedy struck Detroit's Greektown Casino when two young children, a 9-year-old and a 2-year-old, died from exposure to the cold while living in a van. The family, reportedly living in the van for months, parked in the casino's garage around 1 a.m. when the mother noticed one of her children was unresponsive. The godmother transported all six children to the hospital, where the two youngest were pronounced dead. Police are investigating the incident, and Child Protective Services is involved.

Two young children tragically died from exposure to the cold while living in a van at Detroit's Greektown Casino. FOX 2's Jessica Dupnack reported that Detroit Police are investigating the deaths of a 9-year-old and a 2-year-old. According to police, the family was living in the van and parked in the casino's parking garage around 1 a.m. Monday morning. The mother inside the van noticed one of the children was unresponsive.

She contacted her godmother, who took all six children to a local hospital. Sadly, two of the children, the 9-year-old and the 2-year-old, were pronounced dead. Detroit Police Captain Nathan Duda spoke to Dupnack and said early indications suggest the children froze to death, but an autopsy will confirm the cause. Three other children, ages 13, 8, and 4, were checked at the hospital and found to be physically fine. The family was living in the van for at least the past couple of months and had an address on the city's east side, although it appears they hadn't lived there for some time. Captain Duda stated that a criminal investigation is underway and Child Protective Services is involved. The mother was detained and provided a statement but is not currently in custody. Duda emphasized that this tragedy was unnecessary and urged anyone who sees someone in need during extreme weather to call 911. He assured that Detroit Police will assist those in need.





fox7austin / 🏆 594. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

DETROIT POLICE GREEKTOWN CASINO CHILDREN FROSTBITE HOMELESS FAMILY INVESTIGATION CHILD PROTECTIVE SERVICES

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Whale Casino Introduces Tribes: A Revolutionary Multiplayer Casino ExperienceWhale Casino launches Tribes, a groundbreaking multiplayer casino experience built on blockchain technology. Tribes fosters community interaction through collaboration, competition, and shared rewards. Players can join or lead tribes, participate in daily challenges and tournaments, and earn $WHALE tokens while enjoying a fair and transparent gaming environment.

Read more »

Whale Casino Introduces 'Lootboxes' to Revolutionize the Casino ExperienceWhale Casino has launched 'Lootboxes,' a new feature that integrates video game mechanics into the casino ecosystem. Players can purchase boxes containing guaranteed prizes, ranging from in-game credits to $WHALE tokens. This innovation aims to enhance the utility of the $WHALE token and provide a unique and engaging gameplay experience. Whale Casino is also opening partnership opportunities for businesses to offer their own branded lootboxes, expanding its offerings and reaching new audiences.

Read more »

Two Children Freeze to Death in Van at Detroit CasinoTwo children, aged 9 and 2, tragically died from freezing in a van parked at the Greektown Casino in Detroit. Police are investigating the incident, where the family was living in the van and ran out of gas on the 9th floor of the casino's parking garage. The mother, who alerted authorities when she found one child unresponsive, is cooperating with the investigation. Child Protective Services is also involved.

Read more »

Two Children Die After Freezing in Van at Detroit CasinoA tragic incident at Greektown Casino in Detroit resulted in the deaths of two young children who were living in a van with their family. The vehicle ran out of gas on the 9th floor of the parking garage, and the children succumbed to the cold. The investigation is ongoing.

Read more »

Two Children Die From Cold While Living in Van at Detroit CasinoTwo young children tragically died from exposure to the extreme cold while living in a van at Detroit's Greektown Casino. A mother and her six children were found in the parking garage, with two children, a 9-year-old and a 2-year-old, succumbing to the freezing temperatures.

Read more »

Two kids found dead in van at Hollywood Casino at Greektown, Detroit police believe children froze to deathDetroit police said two kids were believed to have frozen death as they were living inside a van at Greektown Casino.

Read more »