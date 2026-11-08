Two Cavs Players That Surprised Me In Disappointing Loss To Knicks

The Cavs entered Saturday night off a big win over the Sixers. The Knicks were waiting in the wings on the tail end of a competitive back-to-back, and they didn

Nov 4, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Mario Hezonja walks across the court after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half at Paycom Center.

Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectNew York started to blitz by the end of the first half, and it was clear that the short-handed Cleveland team was not prepared for what was being tossed at them. Of course, over the course of the 48 minutes, they did show some good signs. But all in all, it does not seem like a playoff series that the Cavs would be ready for if it happened today.

Also read Sixers-Cavs by the numbers: Pressure, threes and a 29-point rematch

Same old issues. Here are the two players that surprised me most from the battle, both positively and negatively. Trying to find anything James Harden did correctly against the Knicks was a challenge. He wasn’t making shots, scoring just seven points on 2-for-9 shooting.

He dished out just five assists and had the worst net rating of any of the team’s starters. It’s been a theme this season that he hasn’t been very efficient, and yet has logged heavy minutes. It didn't help tonight that Tyrese Proctor was a -16 and Mario Hezonja went scoreless. With Sam Merrill and Jaylon Tyson both out, there hasn’t been much left to fill the minutes void.

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Riley Minix, who inked a two-way contract right before the game in place of Tristan Enaruna, got 10 minutes. He even managed to knock in a few triples. Donovan Mitchell logged 37 minutes, which is above what he normally does. Harden had another day to forget amidst a career-worst season.

It was nice of him to take the discount and help get Peyton Watson in the door, but Kenny Atkinson has to consider benching him or cutting off opportunities. Part of the Atkinson issue has been failing to make these changes. If it’s not working, it’s not working. A spade is a spade.

It was only Donovan Mitchell for the Cavs who seemed to want it this evening. He was scoring at will all fourth quarter long, showing shades of the player he’s been in the past. Jarrett Allen wasn’t out there,Mitchell got to his spots, but didn’t have a running mate, and it cost this team dearly.

The injury report has continued to grow, and even the return of Peyton Watson couldn’t give them the lift they needed. 37 points on 13-22 FG was great to see from Mitchell, but nobody else was able to get going. Putting up only 97 points will not lift this team past anybody, and a 5-5 record is their new predicament. Cleveland will play Charlotte on Monday with a chance to move back over .500.

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They will be eager to put this last game behind them. Zach has been a fan of Cavaliers basketball since the summer of 2003, despite growing up in Bergen County, New Jersey. He’s been making yearly trips to Cleveland to watch the team, while engaging with fans on Across The Cavs since 2019.