Two cars rammed, nine men jailed for life over drugs territory row for TV investigation

The attack was captured on CCTV and police were initially given 27 names for the suspects. Eight were eventually arrested and charged after detectives managed to identify them and used phone tracking to establish their movements. A ninth was arrested and charged at a later date.

Two vehicles rammed a car on a residential street before gang members jumped out and attacked the occupants in an apparent retaliation over a drugs territory row.

Nine men were jailed for a total of more than 130 years for the horrifying assault on the group in Walsall with a gun, machetes, knives, cricket bats, and baseball bats. Astounding CCTV footage shows the five victims sitting in their parked car on a summer's night in July 2024 when the two other vehicles suddenly crash into it.

A shout of 'You lot f**ked up' can be heard during the attack, which detectives believe was a retaliation after one drugs gang tried to muscle in on another's area. This leads police to fear further reprisals and a major drugs war breaking out. The video is described frame-by-frame in new Channel 5 documentary series Major Crimes Unit which follows the West Midlands Police investigation into the attack.

The two cars are seen tearing into the street without warning, smashing into the parked car front and back as it is boxed in and the men inside become trapped





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Law Enforcement Gang Attack Drugs War Retaliation West Midlands Police Channel 5 Documentary CCTV Footage Drug Territory Row

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