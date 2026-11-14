Two Cardinals Trade Chips With Masyn Winn, Alec Burleson Not Available

The St. Louis Cardinals should keep a close eye on the trade market and see what's out there.

Sep 14, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Alec Burleson reacts after hitting a one run single against the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning at Busch Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectWith the Cardinals still up in the air in their rebuild process, naturally that has led to plenty of trade chatter around the organization. But"A source with one team aware of a conversation with the Cardinals said they quickly rejected an overture from a team wondering if they’d trade shortstop Masyn Winn. They had a similar stance with RBI leader Alec Burleson, who continues to draw interest," Goold wrote.

Also read Cardinals-Alec Burleson Trade Would Be Disaster for St. Louis

The Cardinals have done a good job trading pieces away over the last year, though. So, the market is still something to watch. If not Winn andSep 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Gorman warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect This isn't to say that the Cardinals would get a massive return for Gorman.

They very likely wouldn't. Butto be a part of the long-term core of the organization. The Cardinals have given him various opportunities in the majors over the last few years, but nothing has stuck since his breakout 2023 campaign in which he hit 27 homers.should be in line for more playing time. At this point, the Cardinals should simply cut ties with Gorman in exchange for a prospect.

Advertisement

Sep 22, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Andre Pallante delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect This would be far more bold, but arguably would be a good idea.

This would be the perfect example of selling high and actually could bring an intriguing return back to the organization.in 2026 after logging a 5.31 ERA in 31 starts in 2025. Pallante has just two seasons of team control left under his belt. If the Cardinals were to move Pallante, they surely would get a good return in exchange and would have an easier path to gettingand the top prospects into the starting rotation.

Plus, there are plenty of veterans available right now who could be had for cheap. The Cardinals were fortunate to see a bounce-back from Pallante in 2026. But what version will the team have in 2027? If he took a step backwards, then his trade value would nosedive.

At this point, this is the type of move the club should at least consider with Pallante's trade value on a high note. Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding St. Louis Cardinals On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com