Two Bruins Pick Up Votes For 2026 Selke Trophy

A pair of Bruins received votes in the final tally for the 2026 Frank J. Selke Trophy which was awarded to Montreal’s Nick Suzuki.

Tampa Bay’s Anthony Cirelli was the runner up for the award with 467 points and Colorado’s Brock Nelson came in third place and was a finalist with 406 points.

Pavel Zacha tied for 40th place with three points and Mark Kastelic tied for 47th place with one point. Zacha received one fourth-place selection while Kastelic picked up a fifth-place selection.

Rounding out the Top 10 in the voting is Vegas’ Mitch Marner in fourth place with 356 points, Carolina’s Jordan Staal in fifth place with 310 points, Ottawa’s Shane Pinto in sixth place with 288 points, Vegas’ Jack Eichel in seventh place with 215 points, Carolina’s Sebastian Aho in eighth place with 182 points, New Jersey’s Nico Hischier in ninth place with 149 points, and Tampa Bay’s Yanni Gourde in 10th place with 130 points. Since the award’s inception in 1978, only two Bruins have earned the honor.

Steve Kasper won it in 1982 and was the second NHL player to ever earn the honor after Montreal’s Bob Gainey was the recipient for the first four seasons of the award and Patrice Bergeron picked up the honor six times in his career in 2012, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2022, and 2023.

Florida’s Aleksander Barkov is the only other player to win the award in the last six seasons as he received the trophy in 2021, 2024, and 2025.2026: Nick Suzuki, Montreal Canadiens2023: Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins2020: Sean Couturier, Philadelphia Flyers2017: Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins2014: Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins2011: Ryan Kesler, Vancouver Canucks2008: Pavel Datsyuk, Detroit Red Wings2004: Kris Draper, Detroit Red Wings2001: John Madden, New Jersey Devils1998: Jere Lehtinen, Dallas Stars1995: Ron Francis, Pittsburgh Penguins1992: Guy Carbonneau, Montreal Canadiens1989: Guy Carbonneau, Montreal Canadiens1986: Troy Murray, Chicago Blackhawks1983: Bobby Clarke, Philadelphia Flyers1980: Bob Gainey, Montreal Canadiens





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Parking Information for Houston StadiumFIFA World Cup 2026 Parking Information for Houston Stadium. The 2026 FIFA World Cup will feature numerous matches across the United States, including seven games in Houston at Houston Stadium. An official FIFA World Cup 2026 Parking website is live at. According to the site, you can reserve official parking for FIFA World Cup 2026 in Houston. All parking must be pre-purchased in advance. There will be no onsite payments available.

Read more »

Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 3 Announcement Expected at Summer Game Fest 2026, Leaker SuggestsA notable leaker claims that Square Enix may reveal Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 3 during Summer Game Fest 2026, generating excitement among fans.

Read more »

Tee Higgins Hammers Home Final Level Bengals Offense Needs to Reach Ahead of 2026 NFL SeasonHiggins gave extensive comments this week.

Read more »

2026 World Cup Odds: Spain, France Lead Race to Reach FinalSpain and France lead the oddsboard, but several contenders remain in the hunt. Check out the latest odds to reach the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

Read more »