Two Brothers Pictures Reboot BBC War Drama Tenko With Anna Symon

Two Brothers Pictures led by Jack and Harry Williams is rebooting the classic BBC WWII series Tenko. Anna Symon will write the adaptation as the show returns to screens.

Two Brothers Pictures has officially announced plans to reboot the beloved World War II drama series Tenko. The production company is bringing back the story of female prisoners of war for a new generation. This move follows the company's previous successes with hit shows like Fleabag.

Production Details and Creative Team

Jack and Harry Williams founded Two Brothers Pictures and are leading this major revival project. The duo is known for producing acclaimed content that resonates with global audiences. They are partnering with writer Anna Symon to pen the new version of the series. This collaboration marks a significant moment for the franchise as it enters a new era.

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The original creator Lavinia Warner was approached directly for the reboot opportunity. Warner served as the original producer and creator of the iconic show. Her involvement ensures that the spirit of the original narrative is preserved accurately. She is working closely with the production team to oversee the development.

Lavinia Warner on Creative Control

Lavinia Warner holds strong connections with the women who were in the war camp. She also maintains relationships with the families of those featured in the series. This personal history made her reluctant to hand over creative reins to others initially. She sought a partner who respected the gravity of the subject matter deeply.

The Chief Creative Officer at Two Brothers Pictures shared details about this process. They stated that Warner was excited to work with the team to bring the show back. Her excitement stems from finding partners who honor the historical significance fully. This assurance was crucial for moving the project forward with integrity.

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Origins and Historical Context of Tenko

The original Tenko series aired on the BBC from 1981 to 1984. It ran for three seasons before a special reunion episode aired in 1985. The word Tenko means roll call in Japanese and refers to the headcount of prisoners. This title reflects the dehumanizing conditions faced by the internees daily.

The fictional story followed British, Australian, and Dutch women held in Japanese camps. These camps were located in what is now modern-day Indonesia. The women were captured following the Fall of Singapore in early 1942. This historical event marked a dark turning point in the Pacific theater of the war.

Cast and Production Legacy

The original ensemble cast included many renowned British and international actresses. Key performers included Ann Bell and Stephanie Cole who delivered powerful performances. Stephanie Beacham and Louise Jameson also featured prominently in the lineup. Patricia Lawrence and Veronica Roberts contributed to the strong female-driven narrative.

Emily Bolton and Jeananne Crowley were among the others who brought the characters to life. Lavinia Warner researched Margot Turner to develop the dramatic series. The writers Jill Hyem, Anne Valery, and Paul Wheeler crafted the scripts. Their work highlighted the resilience and suffering of the POWs.

Current Status and Future Outlook

The Tenko reboot is currently in the early stages of development. No filming schedule or release date has been announced for the new series. Two Brothers Pictures is still in the process of developing the television adaptation. This allows time for careful planning and script refinement.

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In addition to Tenko, Two Brothers Pictures is adapting the 2011 romance movie Chalet Girl. Felicity Jones and Ed Westwick starred in the original film that inspired this project. This dual announcement highlights the company's diverse production slate. They are expanding their portfolio across different genres successfully.

The original series remains unavailable to stream in the United States currently. Fans in the UK can watch Tenko on Sky and UKTV subscription services. Multiple DVD and book releases followed the show's original run. A 2012 book titled Remembering Tenko details the making of the show.

ScreenRant reported on these developments regarding the reboot news. The report confirms that Two Brothers Pictures is driving this revival effort. The company continues to build its reputation in the television industry. Their track record includes significant hits that have achieved critical acclaim.

The reboot of Tenko represents a major event for fans of classic British television. The return of such a poignant historical drama is anticipated by many. Anna Symon will guide the narrative for this new iteration. Viewers await further updates on casting and production schedules.

The legacy of the original series continues to inspire new storytelling. The experiences of the women in the internment camps are being revisited. This reboot aims to honor their memory and struggles. The involvement of Lavinia Warner adds authenticity to the project.

Two Brothers Pictures is poised to deliver a high-quality production. The team is committed to maintaining the emotional depth of the original. Jack and Harry Williams are leveraging their experience in drama. Their previous successes suggest a promising future for this reboot.