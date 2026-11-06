Two Brothers Brings World War II Drama Back With Anna Symon Writing Reboot

Two Brothers is developing a reboot of the World War II prisoner-of-war drama, with Anna Symon writing the new series. The company is also adapting the 2001 film Chalet Girl for new adult audiences.

British production company Two Brothers is backing a reboot of a World War II drama that originally followed women captured after the Fall of Singapore. The project is being developed by the producers behind The Assassin, and Two Brothers is supporting the new show as the company expands beyond its primarily original stories into adaptations. The original series was produced by the BBC and the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

The series followed British, Dutch, and Australian women through captivity in a Japanese prisoner-of-war camp. The reboot marks a return to a drama that has drawn attention from Two Brothers as the company looks to build a catalogue of adapted titles alongside its original productions.

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Two Brothers Approaches Original Creator Lavinia Warner

Two Brothers approached Lavinia Warner, the creator and original producer of the series, about the reboot. According to the report, Warner had built close relationships with the women and families connected to the war camp, so she did not want to hand over the reins to just anyone.

The report says Warner was excited to work with Two Brothers to bring the story back. That detail places the creator at the center of the new project, with her involvement shaping how the reboot approaches the original material and the people whose experiences inspired it.

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How the Original World War II Drama Was Structured

The original series aired from October 1981 to December 1985. It ran for three seasons, followed by a 1985 special, and much of the action takes place in a fictional Japanese prisoner-of-war camp where the women must band together to survive harsh conditions.

Across its three seasons, the series traced the women from the Fall of Singapore through their captivity and eventual liberation by Allied forces. The cast included Ann Bell, Stephanie Cole, Stephanie Beacham, Louise Jameson, Patricia Lawrence, Veronica Roberts, Emily Bolton, and Jeananne Crowley, among others.

Anna Symon Writes the Reboot As Casting Remains Open

Anna Symon is set to write the upcoming reboot, and the reboot's cast has not yet been announced. The source does not provide a premiere date, broadcaster, or production schedule for the new series.

Two Brothers will also produce a television adaptation of the 2001 film Chalet Girl. The romantic comedy starred Felicity Jones and Ed Westwick, and the adaptation will be aimed at the emerging new adult market. That project signals how the company plans to use adaptations to reach younger audiences alongside its historical drama.