Two Britons Detained in Iran: Family Seeks Safe Return

Craig and Lindsay Foreman, a British couple in their early 50s, have been detained in Iran while on a motorbike journey around the world. Their family is working to ensure their safe return while the British Foreign Office is providing consular assistance and in contact with Iranian authorities. The couple's detention comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and the West.

The UK government on Saturday identified two Britons detained in Iran as Craig and Lindsay Foreman. Their family expressed their determination to secure the pair's safe return. The couple are currently being held in Kerman, a city and province in southeast Iran , as stated by their family in a release issued by the British foreign ministry.

'This unexpected turn of events has caused significant concern for our entire family, and we are deeply focused on ensuring their safety and well-being during this trying time,' the family said. 'We truly appreciate the outpouring of support from friends, family, and the community, which has provided us with strength and encouragement as we face this ordeal,' the statement added. The BBC reported that the couple, in their early 50s, were on a global motorbike journey when they were apprehended in January. According to social media posts, the duo entered Iran from Armenia in December and were gradually making their way to Australia. Britain's Foreign Office confirmed on Friday that it was 'providing consular assistance to two British nationals detained in Iran' and were in communication with Iranian authorities. This followed Iran's official news agency IRNA reporting on Wednesday that two British nationals were in custody in central Kerman province on unspecified security offences. IRNA stated that British Ambassador Hugo Shorter 'met with the two security suspects' at the Kerman prosecutor's office. It highlights that British and British-Iranian dual nationals are 'at significant risk of arrest, questioning or detention.' Several other Europeans are also held in Iranian custody. Iran has undertaken multiple prisoner exchanges with Western governments in recent years. In an Instagram post, Lindsay Foreman acknowledged that traveling to Iran was 'slightly scary' and they were doing so 'despite the advice' of friends, family, and the UK foreign ministry. 'Yes, we're aware of the risks. But we also know the rewards of meeting incredible people, hearing their stories, and seeing the breathtaking landscapes of these regions could far outweigh the fear,' she wrote.





