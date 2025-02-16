Two British Citizens Detained in Iran Identified by UK Government

British couple, Craig and Lindsay Foreman, were detained in Iran while on a motorbike trip around the world. Their family expressed concern and vowed to ensure their safe return. UK government confirmed consular assistance and communication with Iranian authorities.

The UK government revealed the identities of two British citizens detained in Iran as Craig and Lindsay Foreman on Saturday. Their family, in a statement released through the British foreign ministry, confirmed their location in Kerman, a city and province in southeastern Iran . The Foremans, reported to be in their early 50s, were on a global motorbike journey when they were apprehended in January.

According to social media posts, they had entered Iran from Armenia in December and were steadily making their way towards Australia. The family expressed deep concern over this unexpected turn of events and emphasized their unwavering commitment to ensuring the pair's safety and well-being during this challenging time. They extended their gratitude for the outpouring of support from friends, family, and the community, which has provided them with strength and encouragement as they navigate this ordeal. Britain's Foreign Office had confirmed on Friday that it was offering consular assistance to the two British nationals detained in Iran and was in communication with Iranian authorities. This followed a report by Iran's official news agency IRNA on Wednesday, stating that two British citizens were held in central Kerman province on unspecified security charges. IRNA reported that British Ambassador Hugo Shorter had met with the two individuals at the Kerman prosecutor's office. The agency also highlighted the significant risk faced by British and British-Iranian dual nationals of being arrested, questioned, or detained in Iran. Several other Europeans are currently in Iranian custody. Iran has engaged in numerous prisoner exchanges with Western governments in recent years. In an Instagram post, Lindsay Foreman acknowledged the inherent fear associated with traveling to Iran, stating that they were undertaking the journey despite the warnings from friends, family, and the UK foreign ministry. She emphasized that while aware of the risks, they believed the potential rewards of connecting with extraordinary individuals, hearing their stories, and witnessing the awe-inspiring landscapes outweighed the fear





