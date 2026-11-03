Two Billion People Offline Despite Global Internet Growth in 2026

The International Telecommunication Union reports 2 billion people remain offline in 2026, highlighting stark digital divides across gender, age, and income levels.

The International Telecommunication Union, the United Nations specialized agency for information and communication technologies, has released its latest global data indicating that two billion people remain without internet access as of 2026. This significant figure represents 24 percent of the global population, despite the fact that 6.3 billion individuals, or 76 percent of humanity, are now online. The report underscores that while connectivity is expanding, a substantial portion of the world still lacks the fundamental digital infrastructure required to participate in the modern economy.

Digital Exclusion and Economic Opportunity

Doreen Bogdan-Martin, the Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union, emphasizes the severe consequences of remaining offline in an era dominated by artificial intelligence. She states that individuals without internet access are effectively shut out of countless opportunities, ranging from essential education services to critical employment prospects. Her commentary highlights the urgent need to expand connectivity and ensure that digital inclusion becomes meaningful for everyone, regardless of their geographical location or socioeconomic status.

Also read Ultrarich Donors Spend $2.4 Billion in 2026 Midterms

The disparity in connectivity is not merely a numbers game but a reflection of deeper structural inequalities that affect daily life. Being disconnected from the internet limits an individual's ability to access information, engage in global markets, and leverage digital tools for personal and professional development. This exclusion perpetuates a cycle where those already disadvantaged find it increasingly difficult to catch up with their connected peers.

Key Demographic Gaps in Global Access

The comprehensive analysis reveals clear and persistent disparities in who is connected globally, with distinct gaps emerging across gender, age, and location. Globally, 79 percent of men use the internet, compared with just 74 percent of women, illustrating a persistent gender divide in digital adoption. Young people remain the best-connected demographic, with 86 percent of individuals aged 15 to 24 online, whereas only 74 percent of the rest of the population enjoys similar access.

Advertisement

Geographical location also plays a pivotal role in determining connectivity status. Researchers found a stark contrast between urban and rural residents, with 82 percent of urban dwellers having internet access compared to just 63 percent in rural areas. This urban-rural divide suggests that infrastructure development has largely favored densely populated centers, leaving remote communities behind in the digital transition.

Mobile Ownership and Income Correlations

Mobile phone ownership varies significantly across different economic brackets, providing some insight into the barriers preventing full connectivity. Globally, 84 percent of the population aged 10 and over owns a mobile phone. However, this figure drops drastically to 57 percent in low-income countries, while it reaches 95 percent in high-income countries. This correlation highlights how financial constraints directly impact the ability to acquire devices necessary for internet access.

The data indicates that simply having a device is not enough; affordability and availability remain major hurdles in developing regions. The wide gap between low-income and high-income ownership rates suggests that economic policies must address the cost of technology and infrastructure to bridge the digital divide effectively.

Progress and Future Digital Skills Priorities

While the number of unconnected people has decreased from 2.2 billion last year to 2 billion currently, the International Telecommunication Union warns that progress must accelerate. Cosmas Luckyson Zavazava, Director of the ITU's Telecommunication Development Bureau, notes that the current data shows significant progress achieved so far, but highlights the extensive work required to translate access into meaningful connections that improve lives.

Advertisement

Zavazava stresses the importance of prioritizing the delivery of digital skills alongside infrastructure expansion. He argues that without digital skills and meaningful connectivity, the benefits of technologies risk remaining out of reach for many. This perspective suggests that future efforts must focus not just on providing access, but on ensuring that users can effectively utilize digital tools to enhance their daily lives and economic opportunities.