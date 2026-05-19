Two Babies Shot in Spain's Shooting Rampage, Allegedly Carried Out by Alleged Shooter

Two babies have been shot in a shooting rampage after a gunman allegedly killed his parents and wounded four others. A 25-year-old man has been arrested. Sources from the Civil Guard have reported that one of the wounded babies is the suspect's seven-month-old son.

Two babies have been shot in a shooting rampage after a gunman allegedly killed his parents and wounded four others. Local authorities said the shooting was reported at 11pm local time on Monday in the small town of El Ejido, near Almería, Spain.

A 25-year-old man has since been arrested. The suspect was said to have been briefly on the run before handing himself in at a local police station, according to Europa Press. According to initial reports, the man killed two people - his own parents - and wounded four others, including two babies. One is believed to be the suspect's seven-month-old son, according to local media.

Sources from the Civil Guard reportedly told Europa Press that the baby is in critical condition. It has also been reported that the second wounded child is an 18-month-old, while a 60-year-old man of Moroccan origin is also believed to be among those injured in the attack. Spanish authorities have not officially released the identities of the suspect and the victims. Guardia Civil said it is now investigating the attack and attempting to establish a possible motive for the shooting. This is a breaking news story. More to follow





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