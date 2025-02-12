Two Australian Nurses Suspended After Anti-Semitic Video

Two nurses in Sydney have been suspended after a video surfaced online showing them making threats against Israeli patients and expressing their refusal to treat them. The incident has sparked outrage and condemnation from both government officials and the Jewish community.

Two Australian nurses have been suspended following the emergence of a video that seemingly depicts them threatening Israeli patients and bragging about refusing to treat them. The man and woman, both employed at a Sydney hospital, are currently under police investigation, according to officials in New South Wales ( NSW ).

State Health Minister Ryan Park stated that a 'thorough investigation' would be conducted to ensure 'no adverse outcomes,' but that a 'rapid' review of hospital records had not revealed anything unusual. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese condemned the video as 'sickening and shameful' after it started circulating online. This incident comes less than a week after Australia enacted stricter laws against hate crimes in response to a surge in high-profile antisemitic attacks. On Wednesday, NSW Police announced that they believed they had 'identified the individuals involved' in the video. The health minister confirmed both individuals had been immediately suspended and vowed that they would never again work within the NSW healthcare system.The video, which authorities are not disputing its authenticity, features conversations with individuals encountered on the Chatruletka app, an anonymous online platform that randomly pairs users for video chats. A man, who claims to be a doctor, tells Mr. Veifer that he 'has beautiful eyes' but adds 'I'm sorry you're Israeli' before stating he sends Israelis to Jahannam, an Islamic concept similar to hell. He then makes a throat-slitting gesture, followed by a woman appearing on screen who states that 'one day' Mr. Veifer's 'time will come' and that he will die, later adding that she won't treat Israelis. The video has been edited, emojis have been added, and some comments have been bleeped out - but authorities are not questioning its authenticity. Albanese described it as 'disgusting' and 'vile,' writing on X: 'These antisemitic comments, driven by hate, have no place in our health system and no place anywhere in Australia. 'Individuals found to have committed criminal antisemitic acts will face the full force of our laws.' Park also apologized to the Jewish community, assuring them they could still expect 'first class' healthcare in NSW. 'There is no place in our hospital and health system for this sort of view to ever, ever take place. There is no place for this sort of perspective in our society.' He added that staff at the hospital in the suburb of Bankstown were embarrassed and ashamed, but stated it did not diminish the good work they did. In recent months, unrelated to the hospital video, there have been a series of arson and graffiti attacks involving homes, cars, and synagogues in Jewish areas across Australia, causing fear within the community. In January, a caravan filled with power gel explosives that police warned could cause a 'mass casualty event' was discovered in NSW, alongside a document containing antisemitic sentiments and a list of Jewish targets in Sydney. The co-chief executive of the Executive Council of Australian Jewry, Alex Ryvchin, stated that the video served as a 'warning sign once again to all Australians about the evil that exists in our midst.





