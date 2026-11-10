Two Arrested Near White House as Secret Service Heightens Security After Vehicle Crash and Barricade Breach

Secret Service Police and National Guard arrested two individuals near Lafayette Park following a vehicle crash and a barricade jump, raising security concerns.

Authorities confirmed the arrest of two individuals on Monday following distinct security breaches in the immediate vicinity of the White House, triggering a rapid and multi-agency response from federal law enforcement. The incidents occurred near Lafayette Square Park, prompting an immediate mobilization of the Secret Service Police and the National Guard to secure the area and protect the President.

The first incident occurred just before 10 a.m. Eastern Time when a silver sedan plowed into an informational sign at Lafayette Square Park. Video footage from the scene captured the smoldering vehicle as authorities instructed the driver to get on the ground. The driver was heard yelling, Oh my God, right before being apprehended by responding officers.

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A spokesperson for the Secret Service confirmed that both the Secret Service Police and the National Guard responded to the north side of Lafayette Park at the intersection of 16th Street and H Street, NW. The spokesperson described the driver of the vehicle as combative with law enforcement, although the individual was quickly placed under arrest despite the resistance.

As a precautionary measure, the Metropolitan Police Department Explosive Ordinance Disposal team was called to sweep the vehicle. The spokesperson stated that roads around Lafayette Park were closed following the incident to ensure public safety and allow for a thorough investigation of the scene and the vehicle.

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Simultaneously, a second individual was detained after jumping a barricade near the northwest corner of Lafayette Park. According to the same spokesperson, this individual was quickly placed under arrest without further incident. The spokesperson noted that it remains unclear if the two individuals and their respective actions are connected, and both incidents remain under active investigation.

President Donald Trump was reported to be in the White House at the time of both incidents. The proximity of these events to the residence has intensified scrutiny on the security protocols surrounding the executive mansion. Authorities have not yet released specific charges against the two arrested individuals, focusing initially on the immediate neutralization of the threat.

The incidents on Monday follow a series of high-profile security breaches near the White House in recent weeks. Just last Thursday, the Secret Service arrested an individual who appeared to have intentions to assassinate President Donald Trump. This earlier arrest involved an individual described by officials as heavily armed and openly declaring his intent to harm the President.

The individual arrested last Thursday was identified as 22-year-old Venezuelan national Ronny Yordrix Guanipa Chrinos. Reports indicated that Guanipa Chrinos illegally entered the United States in 2024 and was previously caught and subsequently released by the Biden administration. His vehicle contained three firearms at the time of his arrest.

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Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin issued a statement regarding the Thursday arrest, praising the Secret Service officers for preventing a potential tragedy. Mullin stated, Thanks to our brave Secret Service officers, this illegal alien with three firearms in his vehicle was arrested near the White House before he could harm anyone. He further emphasized that Guanipa Chrinos threatened President Trump and had no business being in our country in the first place.

The succession of incidents involving the White House and Lafayette Park highlights the complex security challenges faced by federal agencies in protecting the President and the surrounding federal district. The presence of the National Guard and the rapid response by the Secret Service Police demonstrate the layered security approach currently in place.

Investigations into the Monday incidents are ongoing, with authorities working to determine if there is any coordination between the two arrests. The closure of roads around Lafayette Park during the events underscored the severity with which these breaches are treated by law enforcement. Officials have not yet provided further details on the motivations of the two individuals arrested on Monday.