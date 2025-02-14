Two Arrested in Fatal Shooting near Lake Granbury, More Arrests Expected

Two individuals have been arrested and charged with capital murder in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred in a subdivision near Lake Granbury, Texas. The victim, whose identity has not yet been released, was airlifted to a Fort Worth hospital but died from his injuries. Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident and expect to make additional arrests.

Hood County sheriff\u2019s deputies responded to a shooting at 1:21 p.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of Gerry Drive. Upon arrival, authorities discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was airlifted to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries despite medical intervention. The incident occurred in a subdivision adjacent to DeCordova, a gated community situated on Lake Granbury , approximately 30 miles southwest of Fort Worth.

Sheriff Roger Deeds confirmed that the investigation had identified several people of interest, leading to the arrest of two individuals in neighboring Johnson County. However, the identities of those arrested remain undisclosed. Requests for further information from Johnson County officials and the Texas Department of Public Safety were not immediately returned. Sheriff Deeds stated that the names of the arrested individuals would be withheld from public release until additional arrests were made. Both suspects are facing capital murder charges. While the sheriff\u2019s office emphasizes that there is no active threat to the community, they anticipate further arrests in connection with the case. The investigation is being spearheaded by the Hood County sheriff\u2019s office, with assistance from the Texas Rangers, the investigative arm of the Department of Public Safety





