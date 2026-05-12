Two Americans evacuated from cruise ship linked to hantavirus outbreak start to show symptoms

Health officials confirm that two Americans who were not onboard the cruise ship, but were inadvertently exposed due to close contact with a passenger who had tested positive for hantavirus, have started showing symptoms. Officials are closely monitoring these individuals and evaluating their health.

Two Americans who were not on the cruise ship linked to the global hantavirus outbreak have been monitored for symptoms after it was believed that the 'potential exposure occurred during air travel abroad' when these two were flying with someone who tested positive for the virus.

The reference to 'close, prolonged contact with an infected individual or their bodily fluids' suggests that transmission of the virus via human contact is rare and requires specific conditions. The incubation period ranges from four days to 42 days, and medical staff will closely evaluate each patient based on their condition





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Cruise Ship Hantavirus Outbreak Americans Symptoms Close Prolonged Contact Body Fluids Transmission Incubation Period

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