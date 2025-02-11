Two American Tourists Injured in Suspected Shark Attack in Bahamas

Two female tourists from the United States were injured in a suspected shark attack while swimming in Bimini Bay, Bahamas. One tourist suffered serious injuries and will require a third surgery. Shark attacks are rare, with only 69 unprovoked bites recorded worldwide in 2023.

Two American tourists were injured in a suspected shark attack while swimming in Bimini Bay, Bahamas , on Friday around 6:30 p.m. According to police, both women sustained injuries to their lower bodies, with one of the victims suffering serious injuries. They were initially treated at a local clinic before being airlifted to New Providence for further medical attention. One victim will require a third surgery to repair the damage to her leg, her family told ABC News .

She will undergo the surgery in the Orlando, Florida, area. Shark attacks are exceedingly rare. There were 69 unprovoked shark bites recorded around the world in 2023, according to the most recent report conducted by the Florida Museum of Natural History's International Shark Attack File. Of those, one of them occurred in the Bahamas and was deadly. In that incident, a 44-year-old woman from Massachusetts was killed while paddleboarding near the back of the Sandals resort, according to the Royal Bahamas Police Force





