Two American Tourists Drowned in the Bahamas After Strong Currents Swept Them Out to Sea

Police reported that two American tourists, aged 38 and 40, drowned after being swept out to sea by strong currents while swimming near Bimini Island, despite warnings and rescue efforts.

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Police said the victims were swimming beyond warning signs.after a strong current pulled a group of swimmers out to sea Friday, the Royal Bahamas Police Force said in a press release. The pair — a 38-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman — were swimming with a larger group in waters off of the island of Bimini when the strong current swept them away.

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A nearby ferry boat rescued some of the swimmers, but the American duo were already unresponsive by the time the boat got to them, police said. One of Bimini's beaches found on the west side of North Bimini, the most popular of which is this long stretch of three contiguous beaches in Alice Town.

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"Both victims were transported to the local clinic, where medical personnel continued life-saving efforts. Unfortunately, despite their efforts, both individuals were pronounced deceased by the attending physician shortly before 4:00 p.m.," the police statement read. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP