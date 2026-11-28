Two American Airlines Boeing 737-800s clipped wings while taxiing for takeoff Friday at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport during the Thanksgiving travel rush. No injuries were reported and both planes were removed from service for inspection.

Two American Airlines Boeing 737-800s clipped wings while taxiing for takeoff Friday at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, prompting an FAA investigation and disrupting operations during the busy Thanksgiving holiday travel period.

The Federal Aviation Administration told Fox News Digital that American Airlines Flight 638, bound for Dallas, clipped the wing of American Airlines Flight 2152, headed to Chicago. No injuries were reported in the incident. American Airlines flight 638 was preparing to take off around 5 p.m. ET when the pilot reported the plane's wing came in contact with American flight 2152, which was next in line, according to a recording of air traffic control radio calls captured by ATC.com.

Also read American Airlines jets clip wings at Washington DC area airport

Yes sir, we are slightly over the hold short line and unfortunately we swapped paint with the American behind us, next to us, the pilot told controllers, according to the audio recording. The winglet, the outermost part of the wing that curves up, was broken off of one of the planes, according to the ATC audio. Once airport operations workers recovered the sheared off wingtip, both planes were able to taxi to the gate.

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American Airlines Planes Return to Gate

As a result of the collision, the control tower told a different plane arriving at the airport to abort its landing, and other arriving airplanes were warned they could be delayed, according to the ATC recording. Both planes returned to their gates and were checked by Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Fire and Rescue personnel, according to the MWAA. The aircraft have also been removed from service for inspection by the American Airlines maintenance team, the airline told CNN.

We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience and are working to get them on their way as soon as possible, American Airlines wrote in a statement. The airline noted that customers from both flights will re-depart Friday evening. The MWAA said no other flights were disrupted during the busy holiday weekend. The FAA said it will investigate the incident.

The collision happened just off of Runway 19, the longest runway at DCA and one of the busiest in the country. Friday's incident comes as roughly 6 million Americans are projected to fly domestically during the Thanksgiving holiday travel period, according to AAA. It also comes about two weeks after a nationwide ground stop led to thousands of canceled flights and stranded travelers at airports across the country, heightening travel anxieties ahead of the busy holiday season.

DCA History of Aviation Incidents

In January 2025, the area near the airport was the site of the deadliest commercial aviation accident in the United States in decades when an American Airlines regional jet preparing to land and a US Army helicopter collided, killing 67 people. A similar incident occurred at DCA in April 2025, when another plane bumped the wing of an aircraft carrying several U.S. lawmakers and two former Gaza hostages as it waited to take off. Rep.

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Nick LaLota shared a photo from aboard the plane after he said a second plane clipped their wing while on the DCA tarmac. Serving in Congress has come with some once in a lifetime experiences, like just now while stationary on the runway at DCA, another plane just bumped into our wing, LaLota wrote in a social media post shortly after the collision.

Congressman LaLota intends to bring this firsthand experience to his work in Congress, advocating for stronger aviation oversight and enhanced public safety to help prevent similar incidents in the future, LaLota's office told Fox News Digital at the time.